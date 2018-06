Star-Telegram 2018 softball all-star team

FIRST TEAM

Paxton Scheurer, Sr., Mansfield: 20-1, 260 strikeouts, 0.78 ERA, 45 hits, 57 RBIs, 7 HR

Avery Boley, Sr., Nolan Catholic: .653 BA, 2.087 OPS, 11 HR, 65 RBIs

Kasey Simpson, Sr., Keller: .460 BA, 40 hits, 15 doubles, 7 HR, 51 RBIs, 45 runs

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community.

Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today.