McKinney ISD's $70 million stadium has a problem that may delay its opening

McKinney ISD was set to open its new football stadium worth $69.9 million for the upcoming fall season, but cracks during the construction might delay its opening, according to WFAA.

"In short, we have greater-than-anticipated cracking," Jason Bird, the district's chief financial officer, told the school board at a briefing Tuesday.

Bird said district employees found the cracks in January, which affect the home and visitor concourses and lower bowl wall. Both visitor and home concourses are underneath the second deck of seating.

The stadium and event center was originally expected to be completed in December 2017. It's not yet known when this problem will be fixed.

"The reality is I cannot tell you when it is going to be," Bird told the board. "I will tell you that every effort is in place."

Nelson Forensics will confirm the problem. They are the same firm that studied the cracks in Allen's $60 stadium in 2014.