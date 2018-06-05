Standout girls goalkeeper puts on the shoulder pads for upcoming football season

Strawn senior K-Lani Nava made history in December by successfully nailing 9 of 10 extra point attempts during the UIL football six-man state title game at AT&T Stadium.

She’s believed to be the first female to compete in the UIL state championships.

Madi Martin hopes to be the next.

The Southlake Carroll senior-to-be has roamed the gridiron for the Dragons the past three years as their starting goalkeeper, but she’ll try her hand (foot) at football for the Dragons varsity next season.

“As a goalkeeper, when I would kick goal-kicks I had a lot of power behind the ball. My neighbor was a kicker and I’d practice with him,” Martin said. “I was just hooked on it and said let’s go out for it.”

It’s not the first time she’s playing football. Martin, who already owns the career school record with 43 shutouts, played receiver and cornerback in middle school, and played some as a freshman.

“I started to focus more on soccer,” she said. “Going to the stadium and watching them kick out there – I just missed it and that’s what called me back for it.”

Madi Martin (green) makes a save during a soccer game at Dragon Stadium. Meagan Martin Courtesy

Carroll football coach Riley Dodge met with Martin a week after he was hired in March.

“She has been very consistent in the spring and we’re very excited for Madi,” Dodge said.

"He's doing a great job," Martin added. "He really cares about this program especially since he used to play here and that's a great asset to what he's doing. I'm excited about what he's going to do for us. I have high hopes for him."

Martin, understandably, was a bit nervous about being on the football team. But the Dragons tradition eased her nerves away.

"The environment is incredible," she said. "Just getting to be apart of Dragon football is insane. They talk about what the tradition is and just getting to come out here with all the fans, I didn't know how much it was going to be until I got into the program, but I love it out here."

It's all extra points right now for her, but Martin said it will depend on her training in summer.

She can hit 40-yard field goals consistently. Her longest FG attempt 50 yards.

Southlake Carroll kicker Madison Martin lines up for an extra point attempt during a spring football game Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

"She's one of us and has done an unbelievable job," Dodge said. "We're still playing around with it. She's added a little distance which will give us more options."

Martin recorded 15 shutouts in soccer as a freshman and junior, and 13 as a sophomore. The Dragons went 20-2-2 and won District 5-6A this season, and made it to the regional semifinals. They were ranked as high as No. 4 in the nation.

Girls soccer coach Matt Colvin was the kicking coach in 2017.

"Colvin loves it," Martin said. "He's seen me do it. He loves it and is one of my biggest fans."

Martin was voted 5-6A goalkeeper of the year in 2018 after allowing one goal in district play. She was also voted second team all-state and is a player of the year candidate for the Star Telegram's Tomlinson Honors.