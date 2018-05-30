Can Plano, Forney and Grandview win state softball titles?

The UIL softball state tournament gets started Wednesday at McCombs Field at the University of Texas in Austin.

Brock (33-5) and Fort Worth Arlington Heights (37-3-1) have lined up state semifinal games against Santa Gertrudis Academy (38-1) and Richmond Foster (35-8-1).

But Dallas-Fort Worth has three other teams going: Plano, Forney and Grandview.

Take a look at the match-ups:

Class 3A

Grandview (40-1) vs. Hughes Springs (29-3)

3 p.m. Wednesday

GRANDVIEW

The Zebras are ranked the No. 1 team in 3A and started the season 39-0. They are headed to the state tournament for the first time in program history.

Playoffs: Teague (21-0, 11-0), Little River Academy (5-1, 11-2), Frankston (10-0), Pollok Central (8-6), Buna (1-0, 0-4, 6-2)

District: First in 17-3A

Coach: Ron Holton

By the numbers: The Zebras are outscoring opponents 422-52 and averaging 10.3 runs per game this season. They have posted 23 shutouts and have 21 wins via the run-rule. They rallied from a 5-0 deficit to win the regional semis.

HUGHES SPRINGS

The Mustangs are in the state tourney for the second-straight season.

Playoffs: Cooper (17-0), Beckville (10-0), Hooks (18-7), Pilot Point (14-2), New Boston (11-5)

District: First in 14-3A

Coach: Tisha Thompson

By the numbers: The Mustangs have played one-game series in the previous five rounds. They are outscoring opponents 394-88 and averaging 12 runs per game.

Class 5A

Forney (31-6) vs. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (39-6)

Noon Friday

FORNEY

The Jackrabbits reach the state tournament for the first time since 2012. They went to the state title game in 2011. Forney has dedicated its season to teammate Emily Galiano, who died before last year’s regional semifinals during a car accident at a team dinner. The team motto is Play For Em. Twin sister Madison Galiano is playing for her. Forney has a Texas A&M commit in Trinity Cannon and Kansas commit in Savannah DesRochers.

Playoffs: Texarkana Texas (12-0), The Colony (13-1, 4-3), Sulphur Springs (14-2, 14-5), Lake Ridge (12-1, 8-5), Hallsville (4-1, 4-3)

District: First in 15-5A

Coach: Pat Eitel

By the numbers: The Jackrabbits knocked off the 5A defending champions in the area round. Two playoff wins have come by the defensive throw-down both at third base for the final out in Game 2 vs. The Colony and Game 2 vs. Hallsville. They are outscoring opponents 362-75. They have won 23-straight games and haven’t lost since March 3.

BARBERS HILL

The Eagles last made the state tourney in 2014. They also went in 2006.

Playoffs: Vidor (13-2, 12-1), Manvel (11-0, 1-0), Splendora (4-0, 4-2), College Station (2-3, 4-1, 3-2), Elgin (3-4, 5-3, 4-3)

District: First in 21-5A

Coach: Aaron Fuller

By the numbers: The Eagles are outscoring opponents 320-56. They have posted 17 shutouts. Kaylee Hornberger recorded the walk-off in the eighth inning to win the 5A Region III final.

Class 6A

Plano (26-4) vs. Humble Atascocita (33-7)

6 p.m. Friday

PLANO

The Wildcats knocked out Keller, the two-time defending state champ, to clinch their first trip to state since 2011.

Playoffs: Marcus (2-9, 10-2, 5-1), South Grand Prairie (15-0), Flower Mound (10-6), Permian (10-9, 12-5), Keller (2-1)

District: First in 6-6A

Coach: Molly Pipak

By the numbers: Audrey McNeill allowed one run on seven hits vs. Keller in the 6A Region I final. Emily Knight drove in the game-winning run in the fifth inning. After dropping their first playoff game, the Wildcats have won seven straight while scoring more than nine runs per game.

ATASCOCITA

The Eagles are making their second trip to state in three years.

Playoffs: Pasadena Memorial (2-3, 6-3, 13-1), Pearland (2-1, 3-5, 11-5), Brazoswood (2-0, 9-1), Bellaire (14-0, 2-1), Katy (11-1, 2-5, 3-2)

District: First in 21-6A

Coach: Ashley Boyd

By the numbers: The Eagles took down Katy, the No. 3 team in the nation. They are outscoring opponents 279-80. Freshman Katie Cimusz has 11 home runs and 45 RBIs on the season. Senior Jenika Lombrana is 20-4 with a 1.04 ERA and 175 strikeouts.