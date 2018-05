Area high school baseball bi-district pairings

FW Paschal (21-8-1) vs. Weatherford (16-12-1)

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday, Justin Northwest

Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday, Justin Northwest

