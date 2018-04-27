Way-too-early UIL state football champion predictions for 2018

The Star-Telegram concludes its “Spring Forward” series with a look at our way-too-early 2018 UIL state football champions predictions. for Class 4A, 5A, and 6A.

UIL state title games at AT&T Stadium: December 19-22

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

Allen: The Eagles go for their sixth state title and fifth in seven years, and do it with 2019s QB Grant Tisdale and WR Theo Wease.

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

Austin Westlake: Todd Dodge goes for another state title under his belt. Don't be surprised he knocks off his son in the process.

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Mansfield Legacy: The Broncos have three top 2019 prospects in S Jalen Catalon, and DLs Taurean Carter and Enoch Jackson.

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Aledo: The Bearcats go for a UIL record eighth title and are led by 2019s CB Jeffery Carter, LB Wyatt Harris, and 2020 RB Jase McClellan.

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Carthage: The Bulldogs have won back-to-back state titles and six since 2008. Top prospect is 2020 ATH Kelvontay Dixon.

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

West Orange-Stark: The Mustangs have gone to the state title game four-straight years and have won twice.

