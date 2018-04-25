This legendary football coach comes out of retirement to join Southlake Carroll staff

Riley Dodge returned to Southlake Carroll last month and was hired as the new head football coach.

On Wednesday, he got former Euless Trinity coach Steve Lineweaver to come out of retirement and join his staff.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Lineweaver will be the Dragons head of football operations. Lineweaver confirmed the move by text.

Lineweaver retired following the 2014 season. In 22 years as head coach, Lineweaver went 259-43-2 and won four state titles, three at Trinity, one with Commerce. He was head coach at Trinity from 2000-14, going 176-29 with titles in 2005, 2007 and 2009.

He will return to Carroll after serving as a baseball coach with the Dragons for seven years. He left Carroll for Commerce and won a state title in 1999.

Lineweaver did come back to the football field for a short time, becoming the interim head coach at Mansfield in February 2016.

As for Dodge, he replaced Hal Wasson, who spent 11 years with the Dragons. Wasson is now the executive director of athletics at the Irving school district.

Dodge played quarterback for Carroll and led the Dragons to a state title in 2006. He was previously an assistant coach with Justin Northwest and Flower Mound Marcus.