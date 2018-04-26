Colleyville Heritage hits it out of the park on Sager Night

The Colleyville Heritage baseball team could have lost to Grapevine on Tuesday night, and the Panthers still would have gone home winners.

Every person in attendance would’ve gone home winners.

Heritage set up donation tables for girls basketball head coach Dianna Sager, who underwent surgery for a brain tumor on April 16.

“It was a great venue for our community,” Heritage principal Lance Groppel said. “Both Grapevine and Heritage high school — a very close-knit community and coach Sager has been apart of that for such a long time. People wanted to give and show support during this time of need for her and her family.

“Any time you’re battling this beast, it takes a long time. But she’s doing well and she’s the Dianna Sager we all know and love – full of energy and enthusiasm.”

One table sold raffle tickets for $5 apiece and gave away prizes like Texas Rangers game tickets and autographed baseballs by former Rangers Bobby Witt and Rusty Greer.

Over $3,200 was raised — $2,300 in donations and $900 in gift cards — for the Sager family.

“When you’ve been somewhere for 15-plus years like Dianna has at Colleyville Heritage, the relationships you build will be long-lasting,” Groppel said. “Any time you think Heritage girls basketball, you’ll think of Dianna Sager.”

Sager has been coach for 16 years and has taken the Panthers to the playoffs 14 times. She led them to the regional tournament for the first time in 2007 and has gone back the past two seasons.

The Panthers have won district titles six times with Sager, including the past two years, and they won a school record 29 games in 2007 and 2017.

“She’s a big part of Colleyville Heritage,” said Bryan Gerlich, executive director of athletics for the Grapevine-Colleyville school district. “She’s very-well respected and I know as she’s gone through this, the community has really come together to support her.”

Heritage cheerleaders and members of the boys basketball team volunteered to run the tables and walk through the crowd during the game.

“It’s a really good cause because I love coach Sager,” sophomore Jada Kassner said. “She’s always been so nice to me and such a big inspiration. I’m really glad my friends and I can help raise money.”

The Panthers baseball team? Well, Colleyvile Heritage (25-3, 13-0 in District 8-5A), ranked No. 2 in the state by Texas High School Baseball beat No. 6 Grapevine 2-1 in walk-off fashion.

Junior left-hand pitcher Jakob Berger, committed to Dallas Baptist, threw six innings, allowed no hits and struck out eight. Junior shortstop and Oklahoma commit Bobby Witt picked up the win in relief.

“She’s a dear friend of mine and it was on our hearts as a coaching staff to see what we could do to help one of our friends,” Heritage coach Alan McDougal said. “And we got a win on Sager night – we’d have it no other way.”

Heritage clinched the outright district championship and will enter next week’s playoffs as a No.1 seed. The Panthers went to the 5A Region I final in 2017.

“This one was truly for her,” Berger said. “I know she’s a great coach. This one’s for you coach Sager.”