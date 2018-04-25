These are the top 6 schools for this Aledo prospect

Aledo 2019 CB Jeffery Carter has named his Top 6 schools.

The 4-star prospect has narrowed it down to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M.

I’m just trying to be the best to play this game... pic.twitter.com/2zUpsWfuti — scooby (@jcarter2133) April 25, 2018

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

He named his Top 10 last month which also included Texas, Texas Tech, Nebraska, Penn State and USC. It didn't include Georgia. He de-committed from Oklahoma in January.

Carter is ranked the No. 125 overall prospect in the nation and No. 19 in the state. He's also ranked the No. 13 CB in the nation. He's projected to commit with Oregon, per 247Sports.

Carter was voted first team all-district in 2017. He's recorded 42 tackles, five deflections and three interceptions through two seasons. Aledo finished state runner-up last season and won a state title in 2016.

Carter also plays WR for the Bearcats and has recorded 450 yards and six TDs in two years.