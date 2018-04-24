Top Fort Worth Southwest prospect picks up this SEC offer

Missouri has offered Fort Worth Southwest 2019 WR Nnamdi Adim-Madumere.

The 6-foot-4 receiver is a 3-star prospect. He's up to 10 offers from Texas A&M, Baylor, Minnesota, Texas Tech and more.

Adim-Madumere unofficially visited A&M and Minnesota on April 9 and 11.

A first team all-district selection in 2017, Adim-Madumere recorded over 800 yards receiving and 13 TDs.

He's ranked the No. 57 receiver in the nation and No. 56 overall prospect in the state, and projected to commit with A&M, per 247Sports.