Southwest players Octavio Martinez (14), Nnamdi Adim-Madumere and Daquinn Sullivan (3) celebrate a touchdown in Week 7 action against YMLA.
Southwest players Octavio Martinez (14), Nnamdi Adim-Madumere and Daquinn Sullivan (3) celebrate a touchdown in Week 7 action against YMLA. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Southwest players Octavio Martinez (14), Nnamdi Adim-Madumere and Daquinn Sullivan (3) celebrate a touchdown in Week 7 action against YMLA. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

High School Sports

Top Fort Worth Southwest prospect picks up this SEC offer

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

April 24, 2018 04:50 PM

Missouri has offered Fort Worth Southwest 2019 WR Nnamdi Adim-Madumere.

The 6-foot-4 receiver is a 3-star prospect. He's up to 10 offers from Texas A&M, Baylor, Minnesota, Texas Tech and more.

Adim-Madumere unofficially visited A&M and Minnesota on April 9 and 11.

A first team all-district selection in 2017, Adim-Madumere recorded over 800 yards receiving and 13 TDs.

He's ranked the No. 57 receiver in the nation and No. 56 overall prospect in the state, and projected to commit with A&M, per 247Sports.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  