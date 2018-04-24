This SEC school offered these two top prospects

The Missouri Tigers have offered Aledo 2019 DE Colt Ellison and Keller Central 2020 WR DJ Graham.

Blessed to receive my 25th offer from The University of Missouri! pic.twitter.com/NdG523ciff — Colt Ellison (@colt_ellison44) April 23, 2018

Ellison is a 3-star prospect and now holds 25 offers from TCU, Notre Dame, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Illinois, Texas State, UT-San Antonio, Tulsa and more.

He's recorded 186 tackles, 34 for loss, 23.5 sacks the past two seasons for the Bearcats, who won a state title in 2016 and were state runner-up in 2017.

Ellison was voted first team all-district in 2017 and defensive newcomer in 2016.

He's ranked the No. 37 weak-side defensive end in the nation and No. 63 overall prospect in the state. He's projected to commit with TCU, per 247Sports.

Aledo junior defensive end Colt Ellison laid out Richland quarterback Drew Trent during the first half of the 5A Division II state quarterfinals. Trent was okay and returned in the second half.

Graham is a 4-star prospect that excels on both sides of the ball.

He's up to 10 offers from Baylor, Arkansas, Georgia, Houston, SMU, Indiana, Utah and Tulsa. He was recently offered by LSU.

Graham was voted district offensive newcomer of the year in 2016 as a freshman, and has recorded over 1,000 yards, nine TDs, 33 tackles and three interceptions in two seasons for the Chargers.