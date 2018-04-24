Polls are open for fan vote on the top Dallas-Fort Worth WR/TE in 2018

The Star-Telegram has made its top wide receivers and tight ends choices in its series “Spring Forward.”
Now it's your turn to vote. We'll post the results in a few days.
Colleyville Heritage receiver Kamron Brown (21) attempts to evade Arlington Heights defender Darius Williams in a 2016 game. Brown is committed to UCLA.
Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram
Richland receiver Rashee Rice (4) eyes a touchdown catch as Southwest's Sammi Sanni closes in.
Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram
Bowie Volunteers Ty DeArman (10) scrambles to pick a a first down as Arlington Martin plays Arlington Bowie on Sept. 29, 2017.
Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Four-star WR Trejan Bridges, from Hebron High School, is one of the top recruits in the country. He's currently committed to Oklahoma.
Greg Powers, 247Sports
Four-star tight end Austin Stogner (Plano Prestonwood Christian High School) is rated as the No. 2 TE in the country, according to 247Sports.
Greg Powers, 247Sports
Brock tight end Baylor Cupp (44) comes up with a 67-yard touchdown reception against Kemp during the first half.
Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram
Fossil Ridge Panthers Jaylen Hearst (14) catches a pass for a big first down during the second quarter as Arlington Colts Kyron White (3) makes the stop.
Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Keller Central wide receiver D.J. Graham gains short yardage as Lamar played Keller Central in high school football at KISD Athletic Complex Thursday September 14, 2017.
Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram
Comments