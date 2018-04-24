Allen wide receiver Theo Wease is one of the top players in the country in 2019 with 40 offers.
High School Sports

Polls are open for fan vote on the top Dallas-Fort Worth WR/TE in 2018

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

April 24, 2018 01:50 PM

The Star-Telegram has made its top wide receivers and tight ends choices in its series “Spring Forward.”

Now it's your turn to vote. We'll post the results in a few days.

A1
Colleyville Heritage receiver Kamron Brown (21) attempts to evade Arlington Heights defender Darius Williams in a 2016 game. Brown is committed to UCLA.
Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

1116 hsfb SWest-Richland 9
Richland receiver Rashee Rice (4) eyes a touchdown catch as Southwest's Sammi Sanni closes in.
Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Ty DeArman
Bowie Volunteers Ty DeArman (10) scrambles to pick a a first down as Arlington Martin plays Arlington Bowie on Sept. 29, 2017.
Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Trejan Bridges
Four-star WR Trejan Bridges, from Hebron High School, is one of the top recruits in the country. He's currently committed to Oklahoma.
Greg Powers, 247Sports

Austin Stogner
Four-star tight end Austin Stogner (Plano Prestonwood Christian High School) is rated as the No. 2 TE in the country, according to 247Sports.
Greg Powers, 247Sports

1214 hs Brock-Kemp106
Brock tight end Baylor Cupp (44) comes up with a 67-yard touchdown reception against Kemp during the first half.
Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

1117 hs FossilRidge Arlingt (13)
Fossil Ridge Panthers Jaylen Hearst (14) catches a pass for a big first down during the second quarter as Arlington Colts Kyron White (3) makes the stop.
Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

hsfb Lamar-Keller Central 2
Keller Central wide receiver D.J. Graham gains short yardage as Lamar played Keller Central in high school football at KISD Athletic Complex Thursday September 14, 2017.
Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

