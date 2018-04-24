Here's a mock NFL Draft with the best DFW high school football stars for 2018

With the NFL draft just days away, the sports team at WFAA Channel 8 came up with a neat and fun idea to include a mock first round using the top Dallas-Fort Worth high school prospects from the Class of 2019.
And with the first pick, the Cleveland Browns select ... Bishop Dunne safety Brian Williams!
New York Giants ... you're on the clock.
The Giants selected Allen receiver Theo Wease. Wease and Odell Beckham? Watch out opposing secondaries.
Wease's quarterback Grant Tisdale is also going to New York, but to the Jets. Three players from Allen went in the top 6 picks.
Aledo had three go in the top 25 in Jeffery Carter, Wyatt Harris and Colt Ellison, and Mansfield Legacy sent two with Jalen Catalon at 17 to the Los Angeles Chargers and Enoch Jackson at 26 to the Atlanta Falcons.
Cleveland also had the No. 4 overall pick and selected Nolan Catholic defensive end and linebacker NaNa Osafo-Mensah.
The Dallas Cowboys hope they selected Dez Bryant's replacement in West Mesquite receiver Dylan Wright at No. 19.
Here is WFAA's list
1. Cleveland: S Brian Williams, Bishop Dunne
2. NY Giants: WR Theo Wease, Allen
3. NY Jets: QB Grant Tisdale, Allen
4. Cleveland: DE NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Nolan Catholic
5. Denver: CB Jeffery Carter, Aledo
6. Indianapolis: OG E.J. Ndoma-Ogar, Allen
7. Tampa Bay: S Lewis Cine, Trinity Christian Cedar Hill
8. Chicago: CB Marquez Beason, Bishop Dunne
9. San Francisco: LB Marcel Brooks, Flower Mound Marcus
10. Oakland: S Demani Richardson, Waxahachie
11. Miami: TE Austin Stogner, Plano Prestonwood
12. Buffalo: WR Trejan Bridges, Hebron
13. Washington: DT Hunter Spears, Sachse
14. Green Bay: LB Anfernee Orji, Rockwall
15. Arizona: WR Kam Brown, Colleyville Heritage
16. Baltimore: OC Branson Bragg, Crandall
17. LA Chargers: S Jalen Catalon, Mansfield Legacy
18. Seattle: DE Steven Parker, South Oak Cliff
19. Dallas: WR Dylan Wright, West Mesquite
20. Detroit: RB Titus Swen, Eaton
21. Cincinnati: LB Gabriel Murphy, Bishop Lynch
22. Buffalo: QB Jacob Clark, Rockwall
23. New England: LB Wyatt Harris, Aledo
24. Carolina: WR Nnamdi Adim-Madumere, FW Southwest
25. Tennessee: DE Colt Ellison, Aledo
26. Atlanta: DT Enoch Jackson, Mansfield Legacy
27. New Orleans: TE Baylor Cupp, Brock
28. Pittsburgh: S Jonathan McGill, Coppell
29. Jacksonville: WR La'Vontae Shenault, DeSoto
30. Minnesota: CB Donavann Collins, Cedar Hill
31. New England: CB William Jones, Mansfield Summit
32. Philadelphia: RB Qualan Jones, Trinity Christian Cedar Hill
