Here's a mock NFL Draft with the best DFW high school football stars for 2018

With the NFL draft just days away, the sports team at WFAA Channel 8 came up with a neat and fun idea to include a mock first round using the top Dallas-Fort Worth high school prospects from the Class of 2019.

And with the first pick, the Cleveland Browns select ... Bishop Dunne safety Brian Williams!

New York Giants ... you're on the clock.

The Giants selected Allen receiver Theo Wease. Wease and Odell Beckham? Watch out opposing secondaries.

Wease's quarterback Grant Tisdale is also going to New York, but to the Jets. Three players from Allen went in the top 6 picks.

Aledo had three go in the top 25 in Jeffery Carter, Wyatt Harris and Colt Ellison, and Mansfield Legacy sent two with Jalen Catalon at 17 to the Los Angeles Chargers and Enoch Jackson at 26 to the Atlanta Falcons.

Cleveland also had the No. 4 overall pick and selected Nolan Catholic defensive end and linebacker NaNa Osafo-Mensah.

The Dallas Cowboys hope they selected Dez Bryant's replacement in West Mesquite receiver Dylan Wright at No. 19.

Here is WFAA's list

1. Cleveland: S Brian Williams, Bishop Dunne

2. NY Giants: WR Theo Wease, Allen

3. NY Jets: QB Grant Tisdale, Allen

4. Cleveland: DE NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Nolan Catholic

5. Denver: CB Jeffery Carter, Aledo

6. Indianapolis: OG E.J. Ndoma-Ogar, Allen

7. Tampa Bay: S Lewis Cine, Trinity Christian Cedar Hill

8. Chicago: CB Marquez Beason, Bishop Dunne

9. San Francisco: LB Marcel Brooks, Flower Mound Marcus

10. Oakland: S Demani Richardson, Waxahachie

11. Miami: TE Austin Stogner, Plano Prestonwood

12. Buffalo: WR Trejan Bridges, Hebron

13. Washington: DT Hunter Spears, Sachse

14. Green Bay: LB Anfernee Orji, Rockwall

15. Arizona: WR Kam Brown, Colleyville Heritage

16. Baltimore: OC Branson Bragg, Crandall

17. LA Chargers: S Jalen Catalon, Mansfield Legacy

Stripped Aledo QB Luke Bishop to kill key 2nd Qtr Drive. Kevin Casaskcasas@star-telegram.com

18. Seattle: DE Steven Parker, South Oak Cliff

19. Dallas: WR Dylan Wright, West Mesquite

20. Detroit: RB Titus Swen, Eaton

21. Cincinnati: LB Gabriel Murphy, Bishop Lynch

22. Buffalo: QB Jacob Clark, Rockwall

23. New England: LB Wyatt Harris, Aledo

24. Carolina: WR Nnamdi Adim-Madumere, FW Southwest

25. Tennessee: DE Colt Ellison, Aledo

Aledo junior defensive end Colt Ellison laid out Richland quarterback Drew Trent during the first half of the 5A Division II state quarterfinals. Trent was okay and returned in the second half. Brian Gossetbgosset@star-telegram.com

26. Atlanta: DT Enoch Jackson, Mansfield Legacy

27. New Orleans: TE Baylor Cupp, Brock

28. Pittsburgh: S Jonathan McGill, Coppell

29. Jacksonville: WR La'Vontae Shenault, DeSoto

30. Minnesota: CB Donavann Collins, Cedar Hill

31. New England: CB William Jones, Mansfield Summit

32. Philadelphia: RB Qualan Jones, Trinity Christian Cedar Hill