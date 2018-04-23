Southlake Carroll first baseman Nik Millsap (32) is congratulated after scoring a run in the top of the fifth inning against Arlington Martin in the baseball playoffs at Dallas Baptist University, June 1, 2017.
Area high school baseball district standings

*playoff berth

**champ

^second

#third

+fourth

3-6A

Keller 10-0**

Timber Creek 8-2*

Abilene 8-2*

Weatherford 6-6*

Fossil Ridge 2-8

Haltom 1-9

Central 1-9

4-6A

Paschal 10-2*

Arlington 8-4

Mansfield 8-4

Martin 8-4

Bowie 6-6

North Crowley 4-8

Lamar 4-8

Sam Houston 0-12

5-6A

Carroll 10-2*

LD Bell 9-3*

Byron Nelson 7-5

Marcus 7-5

Hebron 5-7

Trinity 5-7

Flower Mound 3-9

Lewisville 2-10

6-6A

Allen 9-3

West 8-4

Boyd 8-4

Guyer 7-5

Plano 7-5

McKinney 5-7

wylie 2-10

East 2-10

5-5A

Braswell 8-2*

Denton 8-2*

Denison 6-4

Sherman 5-5

Rider 5-5

Ryan 4-6

Wichita Falls 0-12

6-5A

Eaton 12-0**

Azle 9-3*

Aledo 8-4*

Boswell 5-7

Chisholm Trail 4-8

Northwest 4-8

Saginaw 3-9

Brewer 3-9

7-5A

Arlington Heights 11-0**

Trimble Tech 8-2*

South Hills 6-4

Southwest 5-5

North Side 4-7

Western Hills 2-8

Wyatt 0-10

8-5A

Heritage 12-0*

Grapevine 11-1*

Richland 9-3*

Birdville 8-4*

Poly 4-8

Carter Riverside 4-8

Eastern Hills 0-12

Dunbar 0-12

9-5A

Cleburne 12-0**

Joshua 9-3*

Centennial 9-3*

Granbury 7-5

Crowley 5-7

Burleson 4-8

Seguin 2-10

Everman 0-12

10-5A

Waxahachie 10-2*

Legacy 10-2*

Lake Ridge 7-5

Midlothian 7-5

Summit 6-6

Red Oak 5-7

Lancaster 2-10

Timberview 1-11

7-4A

Kennedale 10-0*

Benbrook 8-2*

Castleberry 7-4*

Mineral Wells 5-5

Springtown 3-7

Diamond Hill Jarvis 2-8

Lake Worth 1-9

8-4A

Heritage 9-1*

Godley 9-1*

Stephenville 6-5*

Glen Rose 4-6

Venus 3-7

Alvarado 3-8

Life 2-8

7-3A

Brock 11-0**

Peaster 8-2*

Breckenridge 7-3*

Tolar 4-6

Cisco 4-7

Eastland 2-8

Millsap 0-10

8-3A

Holliday 11-1**

Boyd 9-3*

Jacksboro 8-4*

Paradise 7-5

Bowie 5-7

Henrietta 5-7

Nocona 3-9

City View 0-12

