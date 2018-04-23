Area high school baseball district standings

Send any updates to bgosset@star-telegram.com or tweet at @Gosset41
*playoff berth
**champ
^second
#third
+fourth
3-6A
Keller 10-0**
Timber Creek 8-2*
Abilene 8-2*
Weatherford 6-6*
Fossil Ridge 2-8
Haltom 1-9
Central 1-9
4-6A
Paschal 10-2*
Arlington 8-4
Mansfield 8-4
Martin 8-4
Bowie 6-6
North Crowley 4-8
Lamar 4-8
Sam Houston 0-12
5-6A
Carroll 10-2*
LD Bell 9-3*
Byron Nelson 7-5
Marcus 7-5
Hebron 5-7
Trinity 5-7
Flower Mound 3-9
Lewisville 2-10
6-6A
Allen 9-3
West 8-4
Boyd 8-4
Guyer 7-5
Plano 7-5
McKinney 5-7
wylie 2-10
East 2-10
5-5A
Braswell 8-2*
Denton 8-2*
Denison 6-4
Sherman 5-5
Rider 5-5
Ryan 4-6
Wichita Falls 0-12
6-5A
Eaton 12-0**
Azle 9-3*
Aledo 8-4*
Boswell 5-7
Chisholm Trail 4-8
Northwest 4-8
Saginaw 3-9
Brewer 3-9
7-5A
Arlington Heights 11-0**
Trimble Tech 8-2*
South Hills 6-4
Southwest 5-5
North Side 4-7
Western Hills 2-8
Wyatt 0-10
8-5A
Heritage 12-0*
Grapevine 11-1*
Richland 9-3*
Birdville 8-4*
Poly 4-8
Carter Riverside 4-8
Eastern Hills 0-12
Dunbar 0-12
9-5A
Cleburne 12-0**
Joshua 9-3*
Centennial 9-3*
Granbury 7-5
Crowley 5-7
Burleson 4-8
Seguin 2-10
Everman 0-12
10-5A
Waxahachie 10-2*
Legacy 10-2*
Lake Ridge 7-5
Midlothian 7-5
Summit 6-6
Red Oak 5-7
Lancaster 2-10
Timberview 1-11
7-4A
Kennedale 10-0*
Benbrook 8-2*
Castleberry 7-4*
Mineral Wells 5-5
Springtown 3-7
Diamond Hill Jarvis 2-8
Lake Worth 1-9
8-4A
Heritage 9-1*
Godley 9-1*
Stephenville 6-5*
Glen Rose 4-6
Venus 3-7
Alvarado 3-8
Life 2-8
7-3A
Brock 11-0**
Peaster 8-2*
Breckenridge 7-3*
Tolar 4-6
Cisco 4-7
Eastland 2-8
Millsap 0-10
8-3A
Holliday 11-1**
Boyd 9-3*
Jacksboro 8-4*
Paradise 7-5
Bowie 5-7
Henrietta 5-7
Nocona 3-9
City View 0-12
