Polls are open for softball player of the week

Brock sophomore Mattye Tyler (21) throws as the Eagles defeated Palmer in Game 2 of the best-of-three UIL Softball Regional 3A Quarterfinals Championship Series game, held at North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, May 14, 2016. Ian McVeaSpecial to the Star-Telegram
Brock sophomore Mattye Tyler (21) throws as the Eagles defeated Palmer in Game 2 of the best-of-three UIL Softball Regional 3A Quarterfinals Championship Series game, held at North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, May 14, 2016. Ian McVeaSpecial to the Star-Telegram
Comments