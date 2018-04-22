Here's the latest college to offer Keller Central 2020 WR D.J. Graham

Keller Central 2020 WR D.J. Graham picked up his ninth scholarship offer, this one from SEC power LSU.

more than happy, blessed and honored to receive an offer from LSU !!!!!! #GeauxTigers @Coach_EdOrgeron pic.twitter.com/hbUUGvJaOr — KiD flAsh (@davongraham5) April 22, 2018

The 4-star recruit also holds offers from Baylor, Arkansas, Georgia, Houston, SMU, Indiana, Utah and Tulsa.

Graham was voted district offensive newcomer of the year in 2016 as a freshman. He's recorded over 1,000 yards, 60 catches and nine TDs in two seasons, and also plays defense for the Chargers. He has 33 tackles and three interceptions.

He's projected to commit with LSU, per 247Sports.