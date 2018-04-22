Here's the college Byron Nelson's top volleyball prospect committed with

Byron Nelson 2020 outside hitter Paige Flickinger committed to LSU on Wednesday.

Flickinger will play both indoor and beach volleyball for the Tigers.

"I chose LSU because they had everything that I was looking for in a program," she said. "I will have the opportunity to play six rotations on the indoor side and be apart of the beach team too. I was impressed with the campus, program, and coaches."

I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to LSU to further my education and continue my indoor and beach volleyball career!! A very special thank you to my family, my teammates and the many coaches who have believed in me and helped along the way. #geauxtigers pic.twitter.com/swGdwgpBQD — Paige Flickinger (@paigeflick_) April 18, 2018

Flickinger is a top prospect in Dallas-Fort Worth and made the Star-Telegram all-area team in her first two years. She was Newcomer of the Year in 2016 and second team last season.

The Bobcats went to the regional tournament in 2017 and Flickinger recorded 504 kills, 672 digs and 44 aces. She recorded 10 or more kills in 26 games and 10 or more digs in 36 games, including 22 of the final 23 games. She was also voted District 5-6A Co-Offensive MVP.

During her freshman season, Flickinger was voted 5-6A Newcomer of the Year and recorded 384 kills, 479 digs and 46 aces.

"I believe I can learn so much from coach Fran Flory and I'm so grateful for the opportunity to play at LSU," Flickinger said.