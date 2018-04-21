Watch what the Keller softball team did for one of its moms

Keller blanked Haltom 10-0 on Friday night to cap off the regular season. The Indians were outright district champs and will enter next week's playoffs as a No. 1 seed.

But it was the performance after the game that won people's hearts.

Jennifer Love, mother of sophomore third baseman and Texas Tech commit Riley Love, got to watch her first home game since having surgery for breast cancer earlier this month.

The team danced to Grease's We Go Together.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"We decided to perform because we wanted to give her something to put a smile on her face and show how much she means to us," Riley said. "She does so much for the team so we wanted to give her something back in return and what better way to do that then a dance."

Keller coach Christina Gwyn-Barton came up with the idea and the players nailed the performance.

"We wanted to make her laugh and show that her Keller softball family is there for her," senior shortstop Kasey Simpson said. "I think it turned out really well. She was laughing and having a good time."

Jennifer watched the dance with husband Todd Love from home plate.

Simpson started the dance with the famous cartwheel from the movie. Senior pitcher Dylann Kaderka finished it off by driving up to home plate and the girls handed out gifts covered in pink, and followed it up with one big group hug.

Keller (26-2-1) got 11 strikeouts in six innings from Kaderka against Haltom. Simpson recorded three RBIs including an RBI double in the sixth. Love finished 3 for 4 and one RBI. Seniors Hanna Jones and Courtney Cagle each had an RBI, and sophomore Hayden Brown went 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Freshman Alexa Langeliers had the walk-off RBI double in the sixth to secure the run-rule victory.

The Indians, who have won back-to-back 6A state titles, will start the playoffs with a one-game bi-district series with Arlington Martin, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Euless Trinity.