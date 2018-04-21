Grapevine girls fall in soccer championship shootout to Frisco Wakeland

For the second time in three years, the Grapevine girls soccer team lost the UIL Class 5A championship in a shootout.
This time it was Frisco Wakeland that prevailed Saturday at Birkelbach Field. The Wolverines won the shootout 5-4, making the final match score 4-3.
"That's the sport that we play, it's cruel," said Grapevine coach Steve McBride, whose Mustangs had a shootout loss in the 2016 final and a state semifinal defeat in the 2015.
Ahead Saturday in the shootout, 5-4, Wakeland (24-1-4) got the win when goalkeeper Mackenzie Wilbanks made the save on Grapevine's fifth shot.
Tied 1-1 after regulation, Grapevine (28-2-1) briefly held a 3-2 lead in overtime when forward Nikki Romero chipped home a loose ball in the 96th minute from 10 yards out. Wilbanks had come off her line.
Wakeland's Hannah Mandell tied the match 3-all two minutes later, also by playing a loose ball in front.
In the shootout for Grapevine, Ashton Wright, Audrey Alderink, Brianna Gajewski and Louisiana Tech signee Sophia Smith scored goals.
"Something that I guess people are going to focus on is the loss and not the body of work, of especially the senior class," McBride said. "You look at our body of work and you have nothing to be ashamed of."
In regulation, Brianna Eye put Grapevine ahead 1-0 in the 38th minute, and Alderink made it 2-1 in the 85th minute on a corner kick that dipped under the crossbar.
"Unfortunately today there's a winner and a loser and we're on the other end of it," McBride said.
Comments