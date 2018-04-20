Area high school softball district standings and playoff scenarios

Send any updates to bgosset@star-telegram.com or tweet at @Gosset41
*playoff berth
**champ
^second
#third
+fourth
3-6A
Keller 10-1*
Timber Creek 10-2*
Fossil Ridge 5-6*
Abilene 5-6
Haltom 4-7
Weatherford 3-8
Central 2-9
Friday
Fossil Ridge at Abilene
- Abilene clinches with a win OR Haltom loss
Haltom at Keller
- Haltom forces tie for 4th with a win AND Abilene loss
- Keller clinches outright title and 1st with a win
Weatherford at Central
4-6A
Mansfield 14-0**
Paschal 11-3^
Arlington 10-4#
Martin 9-5+
Lamar 4-10
Bowie 3-11
Sam Houston 2-12
North Crowley 2-12
5-6A
Flower Mound 11-2**
Carroll 10-3^
Hebron 8-5*
LD Bell 7-6
Marcus 7-6
Byron Nelson 6-7
Lewisville 3-10
Trinity 0-13
Friday
LD Bell at Nelson
- Bell clinches with a win AND Marcus loss
Trinity at Marcus
- Marcus clinches with a win AND Bell loss
Hebron at Carroll
- Hebron clinches 3rd with a win OR Bell win/Marcus loss
Flower Mound at Lewisville
- If Hebron, Bell, Marcus finish 8-6, Hebron clinches due to tiebreaker (better record vs. teams involved). Bell and Marcus will play a play-in for 4th
- If Bell, Marcus, Nelson finish 7-7, tiebreaker is record vs. teams involved. Best record will get a bye in mini tournament and await winner of other two teams, with the final winner clinching 4th
6-6A
Plano 12-1**
Guyer 10-3^
Wylie 8-5*
East 7-6
Allen 6-7
West 4-9
Boyd 3-10
McKinney 2-11
Friday
East at Plano
- East clinches with a win OR Allen loss
- East forces tie for 3rd with a win AND Wylie loss
Allen at Wylie
- Allen clinches with a win AND East loss
- Wylie clinches 3rd with a win OR East loss
Guyer at West
Boyd at McKinney
5-5A
Ryan 11-0**
Sherman 6-5*
Denton 6-5*
Braswell 5-6*
Wichita Falls 5-7
Rider 4-7
Denison 2-9
Friday
Sherman at Denison
- Sherman owns H2H vs. Denton
Denton at Braswell
- Denton 1-0 vs. Braswell
- Braswell 1-1 vs. Sherman
Ryan at Rider
6-5A
Eaton 12-1*
Boswell 12-1*
Azle 7-6*
Aledo 7-6*
Saginaw 4-9
Brewer 4-9
Chisholm Trail 4-9
Northwest 2-11
Friday
Boswell at Aledo
- Boswell 1-1 vs. Eaton
- Aledo 1-1 vs. Azle
Brewer at Eaton
Northwest at Azle
Saginaw at Chisholm Trail
7-5A
Heights 12-0**
Western Hills 8-3*
South Hills 8-3*
Trimble Tech 6-5+
Southwest 3-8
North Side 2-9
Wyatt 0-11
Friday
Trimble Tech vs. Western Hills
- Western Hills 1-1 vs. South Hills
South Hills at Wyatt
North Side at Southwest
8-5A
Heritage 13-0**
Birdville 11-2*
Richland 10-3*
Grapevine 8-5+
Eastern Hills 4-9
Poly 3-10
Carter Riverside 2-11
Dunbar 0-13
Friday
Birdville at Richland
- Birdvlle 1-0 vs. Richland
Grapevine at Heritage
Eastern Hills at Carter Riverside
Poly at Dunbar
9-5A
Granbury 12-2*
Centennial 12-2*
Burleson 11-3#
Joshua 8-6+
Cleburne 6-8
Everman 4-10
Crowley 3-11
Seguin 0-14
Friday
Granbury vs. Centennial 7 p.m. at Cleburne for 1st
10-5A
Legacy 12-1*
Waxahachie 11-2*
Lake Ridge 10-3*
Red Oak 8-5+
Midlothian 6-7
Summit 3-10
Timberview 2-11
Lancaster 0-13
Friday
Red Oak at Legacy
- Legacy clinches outright title and 1st with a win OR Waxahachie loss
Lake Ridge at Waxahachie
- Waxahachie 1-0 vs. Lake Ridge, 1-1 vs. Legacy
Summit at Timberview
Lancaster at Midlothian
7-4A
Mineral Wells 12-0**
Springtown 9-2^
Kennedale 7-4#
Benbrook 5-6
Castleberry 4-7
Lake Worth 2-9
Diamond Hill Jarvis 0-11
Friday
Benbrook at Castleberry
- Benbrook 1-0 vs. Castleberry
Lake Worth at Kennedale
Springtown at Diamond Hill Jarvis
8-4A
Alvarado 11-1**
Stephenville 8-4*
Venus 8-4*
Godley 8-4*
Heritage 4-8
Glen Rose 3-9
Life 0-12
Friday
Game 1: Godley vs. Venus 5 p.m. at Glen Rose
Game 2: Winner vs. Stephenville for 2nd, 1 p.m. Saturday at Glen Rose
If Stephenville loses, it plays loser of Game 1 for 3rd/4th, 5:30 p.m. Monday at Glen Rose
7-3A
Brock 11-0**
Peaster 8-3*
Eastland 7-4*
Breckenridge 6-5*
Cisco 3-8
Tolar 3-8
Millsap 1-11
Friday
Brock at Tolar
Peaster at Cisco
Eastland at Breckenridge
8-3A
Henrietta 9-4*
Paradise 8-5
City View 8-5
Boyd 8-5
Bowie 7-6
Jacksboro 6-7
Holliday 6-7
Nocona 0-13
Friday
Henrietta at Paradise
Nocona at Bowie
City View at Boyd
Jacksboro at Holliday
