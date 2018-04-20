Keller left fielder Caraline Woodall (21) signals safe at first as Plano West first baseman Mikaela Gilliam (1) looses the ball as Keller played Plano West in a 2017 6A Region I Regional Final softball game at Flower Mound High School, May 26, 2017.
Keller left fielder Caraline Woodall (21) signals safe at first as Plano West first baseman Mikaela Gilliam (1) looses the ball as Keller played Plano West in a 2017 6A Region I Regional Final softball game at Flower Mound High School, May 26, 2017. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram
Keller left fielder Caraline Woodall (21) signals safe at first as Plano West first baseman Mikaela Gilliam (1) looses the ball as Keller played Plano West in a 2017 6A Region I Regional Final softball game at Flower Mound High School, May 26, 2017. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

High School Sports

Area high school softball district standings and playoff scenarios

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

April 20, 2018 01:36 AM

Send any updates to bgosset@star-telegram.com or tweet at @Gosset41

*playoff berth

**champ

^second

#third

+fourth

3-6A

Keller 10-1*

Timber Creek 10-2*

Fossil Ridge 5-6*

Abilene 5-6

Haltom 4-7

Weatherford 3-8

Central 2-9

Friday

Fossil Ridge at Abilene

- Abilene clinches with a win OR Haltom loss

Haltom at Keller

- Haltom forces tie for 4th with a win AND Abilene loss

- Keller clinches outright title and 1st with a win

Weatherford at Central

4-6A

Mansfield 14-0**

Paschal 11-3^

Arlington 10-4#

Martin 9-5+

Lamar 4-10

Bowie 3-11

Sam Houston 2-12

North Crowley 2-12

5-6A

Flower Mound 11-2**

Carroll 10-3^

Hebron 8-5*

LD Bell 7-6

Marcus 7-6

Byron Nelson 6-7

Lewisville 3-10

Trinity 0-13

Friday

LD Bell at Nelson

- Bell clinches with a win AND Marcus loss

Trinity at Marcus

- Marcus clinches with a win AND Bell loss

Hebron at Carroll

- Hebron clinches 3rd with a win OR Bell win/Marcus loss

Flower Mound at Lewisville

- If Hebron, Bell, Marcus finish 8-6, Hebron clinches due to tiebreaker (better record vs. teams involved). Bell and Marcus will play a play-in for 4th

- If Bell, Marcus, Nelson finish 7-7, tiebreaker is record vs. teams involved. Best record will get a bye in mini tournament and await winner of other two teams, with the final winner clinching 4th

6-6A

Plano 12-1**

Guyer 10-3^

Wylie 8-5*

East 7-6

Allen 6-7

West 4-9

Boyd 3-10

McKinney 2-11

Friday

East at Plano

- East clinches with a win OR Allen loss

- East forces tie for 3rd with a win AND Wylie loss

Allen at Wylie

- Allen clinches with a win AND East loss

- Wylie clinches 3rd with a win OR East loss

Guyer at West

Boyd at McKinney

5-5A

Ryan 11-0**

Sherman 6-5*

Denton 6-5*

Braswell 5-6*

Wichita Falls 5-7

Rider 4-7

Denison 2-9

Friday

Sherman at Denison

- Sherman owns H2H vs. Denton

Denton at Braswell

- Denton 1-0 vs. Braswell

- Braswell 1-1 vs. Sherman

Ryan at Rider

6-5A

Eaton 12-1*

Boswell 12-1*

Azle 7-6*

Aledo 7-6*

Saginaw 4-9

Brewer 4-9

Chisholm Trail 4-9

Northwest 2-11

Friday

Boswell at Aledo

- Boswell 1-1 vs. Eaton

- Aledo 1-1 vs. Azle

Brewer at Eaton

Northwest at Azle

Saginaw at Chisholm Trail

7-5A

Heights 12-0**

Western Hills 8-3*

South Hills 8-3*

Trimble Tech 6-5+

Southwest 3-8

North Side 2-9

Wyatt 0-11

Friday

Trimble Tech vs. Western Hills

- Western Hills 1-1 vs. South Hills

South Hills at Wyatt

North Side at Southwest

8-5A

Heritage 13-0**

Birdville 11-2*

Richland 10-3*

Grapevine 8-5+

Eastern Hills 4-9

Poly 3-10

Carter Riverside 2-11

Dunbar 0-13

Friday

Birdville at Richland

- Birdvlle 1-0 vs. Richland

Grapevine at Heritage

Eastern Hills at Carter Riverside

Poly at Dunbar

9-5A

Granbury 12-2*

Centennial 12-2*

Burleson 11-3#

Joshua 8-6+

Cleburne 6-8

Everman 4-10

Crowley 3-11

Seguin 0-14

Friday

Granbury vs. Centennial 7 p.m. at Cleburne for 1st

10-5A

Legacy 12-1*

Waxahachie 11-2*

Lake Ridge 10-3*

Red Oak 8-5+

Midlothian 6-7

Summit 3-10

Timberview 2-11

Lancaster 0-13

Friday

Red Oak at Legacy

- Legacy clinches outright title and 1st with a win OR Waxahachie loss

Lake Ridge at Waxahachie

- Waxahachie 1-0 vs. Lake Ridge, 1-1 vs. Legacy

Summit at Timberview

Lancaster at Midlothian

7-4A

Mineral Wells 12-0**

Springtown 9-2^

Kennedale 7-4#

Benbrook 5-6

Castleberry 4-7

Lake Worth 2-9

Diamond Hill Jarvis 0-11

Friday

Benbrook at Castleberry

- Benbrook 1-0 vs. Castleberry

Lake Worth at Kennedale

Springtown at Diamond Hill Jarvis

8-4A

Alvarado 11-1**

Stephenville 8-4*

Venus 8-4*

Godley 8-4*

Heritage 4-8

Glen Rose 3-9

Life 0-12

Friday

Game 1: Godley vs. Venus 5 p.m. at Glen Rose

Game 2: Winner vs. Stephenville for 2nd, 1 p.m. Saturday at Glen Rose

If Stephenville loses, it plays loser of Game 1 for 3rd/4th, 5:30 p.m. Monday at Glen Rose

7-3A

Brock 11-0**

Peaster 8-3*

Eastland 7-4*

Breckenridge 6-5*

Cisco 3-8

Tolar 3-8

Millsap 1-11

Friday

Brock at Tolar

Peaster at Cisco

Eastland at Breckenridge

8-3A

Henrietta 9-4*

Paradise 8-5

City View 8-5

Boyd 8-5

Bowie 7-6

Jacksboro 6-7

Holliday 6-7

Nocona 0-13

Friday

Henrietta at Paradise

Nocona at Bowie

City View at Boyd

Jacksboro at Holliday

  Comments  