Aledo boys advance to 5A soccer final with end-to-end persistence

Kyle Maurer's goal in the 25th minute, the product of a most unlikely set of soccer circumstances, stood the rest of the way as Aledo recorded a 1-0 victory Thursday against Houston Wisdom in the UIL Class 5A boys state semifinals at Georgetown.
The play started perhaps 80 yards from where Maurer took the shot, and yet just one other teammate ever touched the ball.
Senior defender Noah Knesek collected the ball in front of the Bearcats' goal mouth, then dribbled and scooted the ball a good 50 yards before passing down the left side to Maurer, who touched it a time or two before unleashing a hard shot from 18 yards out that beat the goalkeeper as he reached to his left.
Aledo (25-0-2) meets Pharr Valley View or Frisco Wakeland in the final, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Wisdom (21-3-2) applied steady pressure throughout the match. The Generals outshot Aledo 19-8.
Aledo goalkeeper Konrad Garbowski recorded four saves, including two in the 70th minute from point-blank range by Cesar Montelongoa and Eduardo Salgado.
Credit Knesek and fellow defenders Lennart Barron and Mickey Maloney with numerous clearing kicks that ended Wisdom attacks.
The Generals hurt their own chances with three late fouls called deep in Aledo territory that allowed the Bearcats time to kill off precious seconds.
