Late goal by Sophia Smith lifts Grapevine girls to UIL Class 5A soccer final

Grapevine senior midfielder Sophia Smith completed the hat trick with 72 seconds left to lead the Mustangs past San Antonio Alamo Heights 4-3 in a UIL Class 5A state semifinal Friday at Georgetown.
Tori Margiotta sent the pass to Smith on the left side of the penalty box, Smith played the ball off her chest then wheeled right and fired in the game-winner from 15 yards out.
Grapevine (28-1-1) meets Frisco Wakeland (23-1-4) in the 5A final at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Smith, a Louisiana Tech signee with 37 goals on the season, got the other two in the second half Friday.
The first, at 54 minutes when she kicked in a loose ball off a corner kick. That goal tied the game, 2-2.
Smith put Grapevine ahead 3-2 in the 58th minute when she played a splendid back pass from Taylor Dellosso, who sent through a crossing pass from Kyleigh Rhodes.
Mules forward Dawson Brinkley made it 3-3 in the 73rd minute with her second goal of the match.
Moments before Brinkley's equalizer, Dellosso had a shot on goal hit the crossbar.
Grapevine advanced to the 5A final in 2016, but lost to Frisco Centennial in a shootout.
