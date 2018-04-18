Here are the latest winners for baseball and softball players of the week

BASEBALL- Flower Mound Marcus senior pitcher Justin Kleinsorge won baseball player of the week for his performance against Flower Mound High. He allowed one hit and struck out 11 batters in a complete game. Marcus won 9-0 on April 13.
Cleburne sophomore Slayton Day came in second place. He hit a grand slam on April 10 as the Yellow Jackets beat Burleson Centennial 9-0 to remain undefeated in district play.
SOFTBALL- Boswell freshman Emma Robertson won softball player of the week for her performance against Justin Northwest. She went 4 for 5 with a grand slam, two doubles and six RBIs in the Lady Pioneers' 15-4 victory on April 10.
Brock senior and Harding signee Bailey Wagner came in second place. Wagner hit two home runs with five RBIs vs. Cisco on April 13. The Lady Eagles won 21-1.
Comments