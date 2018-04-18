Grapevine girls and Aledo boys in pursuit of UIL soccer titles

One team is a becoming a frequent UIL state soccer tournament qualifier, while other is making a rare appearance in Georgetown.
The Grapevine girls advanced to the Class 5A semifinals in 2015, and lost the 2016 championship match to Frisco Centennial in a shootout, 3-2. The Mustangs led 2-0 for much of that contest.
"When we step on the field Thursday it's going to feel very familiar for them," Grapevine coach Steve McBride said. "Three minutes, 14 seconds away from winning a state championship and we give up the tying goal."
The only other Aledo boys team to get this far was in 2005, and Bearcats coach Derek Vierling also led the program 13 years ago.
"Everybody has bought in to what we've done all year long," he said of the 2018 squad. "I think that's a testament to being a true team. They know how to hold on. They know what it takes to finish strong."
UIL CLASS 5A PREVIEW
THURSDAY
GIRLS SEMIFINALS
Humble Kingwood Park (24-2-1) vs. Frisco Wakeland (22-1-4), 9:30 a.m.
Notes: The Kingwood Park Panthers are in their first state tournament. Junior forward Allie Byrd had a goal and assist in KP's 2-1 regional final win against Tomball. Wakeland's only other appearance at state was in 2011, and they won the 4A (now 5A) title, 2-1, against Cedar Park Vista Ridge.
Grapevine (27-1-1) vs. San Antonio Alamo Heights (20-7-1), noon
Notes: Grapevine senior midfielder Sophia Smith is a three-year starter, and she scored a goal in the 2016 final. The Louisiana Tech signee has a team-high 34 goals, with 14 assists. Freshman forward Kyleigh Rhodes is next, with 16 goals, while teammate Ashton Wright has 14 goals and 35 assists. Sophomore goalkeeper Hunter Alise has 17 shutouts. Alamo Heights' only other trip to state was in 2006. The 2018 Mules started 0-4, but defensive adjustments have finally taken hold, and the team is 8-0-1 since March 20.
BOYS SEMIFINALS
Aledo (24-0-4) vs. Houston Wisdom (21-2-2), 5 p.m.
Notes: Aledo is led by senior midfielder Max Owens (19 goals, 17 assists), junior midfielder Brandon Winkle (16 goals, 5 assists), junior forward Kyle Maurer (14 goals, 11 assists) and goalkeeper Konrad Grabowski (12 shutouts) and 37 saves in the playoffs. Wisdom doesn't even have a home field, and they're the first Houston ISD team to make it to state since 2014. Senior forward Eduardo Salgado scored all four goals at regionals.
Pharr Valley View (31-0) vs. Frisco Wakeland (17-4-6), 7:30 p.m.
Notes: Valley View has scored 17 goals in the playoffs, and forward Mario De Los Santos has 11 of them. Wakeland, the defending 5A champion, is making its fifth trip to state in 10 years. The Wolverines finished fourth in their district.
SATURDAY
FINALS
Class 5A Girls: 11 a.m.
Class 5A Boys: 1:30 p.m.
