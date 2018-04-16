Polls are open for fan vote on the top Fort Worth-area RB in 2018

Aledo running back Jase McClellan (9) goes 69 yards for a touchdown against Richland during the first half, December 9, 2017 of the high school football 5A Division II state quarterfinal played at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. Steve NurenbergSpecial to the Star-Telegram
Aledo running back Jase McClellan (9) goes 69 yards for a touchdown against Richland during the first half, December 9, 2017 of the high school football 5A Division II state quarterfinal played at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. Steve NurenbergSpecial to the Star-Telegram
Aledo running back Jase McClellan (9) goes 69 yards for a touchdown against Richland during the first half, December 9, 2017 of the high school football 5A Division II state quarterfinal played at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.
Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram
T.J. McDaniel is our Newcomer of the Year.
Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram
Eaton's Titus Swen, right, runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Northwest.
Comments