Aledo running back Jase McClellan (9) goes 69 yards for a touchdown against Richland during the first half, December 9, 2017 of the high school football 5A Division II state quarterfinal played at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

Polls are open for fan vote on the top Fort Worth-area RB in 2018

By Brian Gosset

April 16, 2018 11:22 AM

The Star-Telegram has made its top 2018 running backs choices in its series “Spring Forward.”

Now it's your turn to cast a vote for the best college recruit. We'll post the results in a few days.

Jase McClellan
Aledo running back Jase McClellan (9) goes 69 yards for a touchdown against Richland during the first half, December 9, 2017 of the high school football 5A Division II state quarterfinal played at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.
Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

T.J. McDaniel
T.J. McDaniel is our Newcomer of the Year.
Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

Eaton
Eaton's Titus Swen, right, runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Northwest.
Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Kennedale Stephenville_13
Kennedale running back D.J. Kirven (28) breaks a long run for one of his five rushing touchdowns in Friday’s Class 4A playoff semifinal win over Stephenville.
Brad Loper

Anthony Watkins
South Hills athlete Anthony Watkins (5) is pursued by Birdville’s Nick Martinez in a playoff game, Nov. 17, 2017.
Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Blake Irving
Keller Creek Timber running back Blake Irving looks for running room against Keller Fossil Ridge.
Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

DeMareus Hosey
Northwest running back Demareus Hosey (4) rushes against Byron Nelson during a high school football game, Friday, September 15, 2017, at Northwest HS Stadium in Justin, Texas.
Jim Cowsert Special to the Star-Telegram

1027 hs Grapevine-Heritage1_2
Grapevine running back RoShawn Prear fights for yardage against Colleyville Heritage in Grapevine.
Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

