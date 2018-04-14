Grapevine girls and Aledo boys advance to high school soccer state tournament

Senior Logan Ybarra crossed a ball from 28 yards out to the middle of the box and freshman Hannah Dorsey poked it in past the Abilene Wylie goalkeeper as Midlothian Heritage won 1-0 to clinch the Class 4A Region I championship on Saturday at Birdville Fine Arts/Athletic Complex.
"We have a lot of great players that can finish so I just crossed it in and luckily Hannah was there to step up and finish one for the team," Ybarra said.
Heritage, which knocked off defending state champ Stephenville 2-1 in Friday's semifinal, advances to its first UIL state soccer tournament. The Jaguars (27-3-1) will play in Georgetown, 11 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the state semifinals.
"Our plan was to possess the ball and control the game," coach Gerald Slovacek said. "On top of that, it was about defense and our goalkeeper Megan McCarthy and our defenders stepped up huge. I can't say anything but great things about these girls."
Dorsey scored her ninth goal of the season while Ybarra recorded her ninth assist. It was McCarthy's 16th shutout.
Grapevine 3, Wichita Falls Rider 2: The Mustangs built a 3-0 lead through the first 50 minutes, then hung on to beat the Raiders in the 5A Region I final at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.
For the third time in four years, Grapevine (27-1-1) clinches a spot in the state tournament. The Mustangs will play 9:30 a.m or noon Thursday. Frisco Wakeland eliminated defending state champ Highland Park 4-2 in penalty kicks in the 5A Region II final.
Just like in Grapevine's semifinal win Friday against Lubbock Coronado, senior Sophie Smith scored two goals and freshman Kyleigh Rhodes added another. Smith scored her 33rd and 34th goals of the season in the final eight minutes of the first half.
Rhodes added her 12th at the 49th minute. The Mustangs eliminated Rider (27-3-1) for the third straight season. The Raiders scored their second goal with 12 minutes left.
BOYS
Aledo 4, El Paso Del Valle 3 (6-5 penalty kicks): Goalkeeper Konrad Garbowski made the game-winning save in sudden death to send the Bearcats to the Class 5A Region II title at Memorial Stadium, and earn a trip to the state tournament for the first time since 2005.
Aledo (26-2) also went to PKs in Friday's semifinal against El PasoBowie. Garbowski made two saves in that shootout.
Senior Max Owens' header in the 82nd minute put the Bearcats up 3-2, but Del Valle's David Gallegos tied it in the 96th minute.
Owens, Alfredo DeCasas, Simon Schulz, Noah Knesek, Micco Little and Kyle Maurer scored PKs for Aledo.
The Bearcats will play in the state semifinals, 5 or 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
