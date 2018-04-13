Grapevine girls and Aledo boys advance to high school soccer regional finals

Senior forward Sophie Smith scored twice and freshman Kyleigh Rhodes added a late goal to push Grapevine past Lubbock Coronado 3-1 in a girls Class 5A Region I semifinal game Friday at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.
The Mustangs (26-1-1) will face Wichita Falls Rider (28-2-1), 10 a.m. Saturday with the winner advancing to next week's UIL state tournament in Georgetown. Rider beat Lubbock Monterey 5-1.
After Coronado took the lead in the 20th minute, Grapevine answered with Smith’s 31st goal of the season in the 44th minute.
The Louisiana Tech signee added another goal seven minutes later. Rhodes netted her 11th goal in the 71st minute.
Flower Mound Marcus 3, Mansfield 1: Baylor commit Taylor Moon scored two goals and the Marauders hung on to beat the Tigers and advance to Saturday's 6A Region I final.
Marcus (22-3-1) will play the winner of Keller and Allen, noon at Northwest ISD Stadium. It's the program's first trip to the regional final since 2013.
Moon scored in the fifth minute before both teams went into a two-hour lighting delay with 11 minutes left in the first half. Moon's second goal came in the 55th minute. Cierra Edwards scored in the 64th minute for Mansfield (23-3).
Frisco Wakeland 3, Joshua 1 OT: The Wolverines scored two goals in overtime to eliminate the Owls and advance to Saturday’s 5A Region II final.
Wakeland (21-1-4) will play defending 5A state champ Highland Park, 10 a.m. at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton.
Highland Park (25-0-1) knocked off Midlothian 3-1.
The Wolverines tied the game 1-1 in the 52nd minute. They took the lead in the 87th minute with a penalty kick and added a third goal two minutes later.
Joshua junior forward and Abilene Christian commit Caylen Wright took a ball down the field before she was taken down in the box. She scored off the penalty kick in the sixth minute for her team-leading 30th goal of the season.
The Owls finished 25-1-1 and with their first regional tourney in program history.
Midlothian Heritage 2, Stephenville 1: The Jaguars recorded goals from Hannah Dorsey and Brittiney Gardner to knock off the defending 4A state champ and into Saturday's 4A Region I final.
Rachel Allen and Katie Greer recorded assists.
Heritage (26-3-1) will play Abilene Wylie (19-8-2), 11 a.m. at Birdville Fine Arts/Athletic Complex.
Wylie 5, Castleberry 2: The Bulldogs all-time leading scorer Randie Dennison added to her career total with four goals to help end the Lions' magical season.
Dennison, who's up to 135 career goals, scored twice and Gracie McCaslin added one as Wylie led 3-1 at halftime. Castleberry (20-6-1) took a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute with Mitzy Guereca's Fort Worth-area leading 50th goal of the year.
BOYS
Aledo 3, EP Bowie 2 (4-1 penalty kicks): Bearcats goalkeeper Konrad Garbowski made two saves during the shootout to help secure a spot in Saturday's 5A Region I final, a program first since 2005.
Aledo (25-2) will play the winner of Wichita Falls Rider and El Paso Del Valle, 12:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
Connor Steele gave the Bearcats a 2-1 lead with a goal from 12 yards out in the 59th minute.
Bowie's Sergio Enriquez tied the game with 1:25 remaining in regulation.
Comments