DFW's top LB will commit to one of these two schools next month

From 27 offers down to two.

Nolan Catholic's NaNa Osafo-Mensah, DFW's top linebacker, tweeted out that he was down to his final two schools on Thursday.

The lucky programs still in the hunt: Texas and Notre Dame.

He will announce his commitment to either one on May 19.

The 4-star prospect, who also plays defensive end, is ranked as the No. 7 weak-side DE in the nation and No. 18 overall prospect in the state, according to 247Sports.





Aside from Texas and Notre Dame, Osafo-Mensah also has offers from Oklahoma, Texas A&M, UCLA, Baylor, Georgia, Alabama and more.

Notre Dame is at a 57 percent chance of landing him, while Texas is at 43 percent chance, according to 247.

Osafo-Mensah was voted TAPPS all-district and all-state in 2017.