Here are the latest dfwVarsity softball, baseball and soccer players of the week

SOFTBALL- Richland sophomore Krystal Lindsey won the softball vote after she went 5 for 6 with two home runs and six RBIs. Burleson Centennial senior Gracie Morton came in second place after she went 5 for 6 with two home runs and seven RBIs.
BASEBALL- Granbury junior Easton Turnage won the baseball vote with his performance vs. Arlington Seguin. Turnage pitched 6.1 innings and allowed two hits with nine strikeouts. Timber Creek senior Nic Thompson came in second place after going 4 for 4 with a double, triple and five RBIs.
GIRLS SOCCER- Mansfield sophomore goalkeeper Beth Agee won the girls soccer vote with her two playoff shutouts vs. El Paso Franklin and Keller Central to help send the Tigers to their first regional tournament since 2005. Grapevine sophomore and Baylor commit Taylor Dellosso came in second place with two goals and one assist vs. FW South Hills as the Mustangs clinched a spot in the regional tourney for the fourth straight season.
BOYS SOCCER- Midlothian sophomore Justin Barnett won the boys soccer vote with two goals vs. Dallas Molina to send the Panthers to the regional tourney for the second straight year. Aledo junior Brandon Wrinkle came in second place after he scored game winners in the regional quarterfinals vs. Denton Ryan and area round vs. FW Arlington Heights. The Bearcats are headed to the regional tourney for the first time since 2005.
