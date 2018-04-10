Keller's Amanda Desario,right, celebrates as she heads to the dugout after hitting a solo home run against Plano East in the playoffs last month.
Keller's Amanda Desario,right, celebrates as she heads to the dugout after hitting a solo home run against Plano East in the playoffs last month. Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Area high school softball district standings

April 10, 2018 10:51 AM

3-6A

Keller 8-0

Timber Creek 7-2

Fossil Ridge 4-5

Abilene 4-5

Weatherford 3-5

Haltom 2-6

Central 2-7

4-6A

Mansfield 11-0

Paschal 8-3

Arlington 8-3

Martin 8-3

Bowie 3-8

Lamar 3-8

Sam Houston 2-9

North Crowley 2-9

5-6A

Flower Mound 9-1

Carroll 8-2

Hebron 6-4

LD Bell 5-5

Byron Nelson 5-5

Marcus 4-6

Lewisville 3-7

Trinity 0-10

6-6A

Plano 8-1

Guyer 8-2

Wylie 7-2

Allen 4-5

East 4-5

Boyd 3-6

West 2-7

McKinney 1-9

5-5A

Ryan 8-0

Sherman 5-4

Wichita Falls 5-4

Denton 4-5

Braswell 3-5

Rider 3-5

Denison 1-6

6-5A

Eaton 9-1

Boswell 9-1

Azle 5-5

Aledo 5-5

Saginaw 4-6

Chisholm Trail 3-7

Brewer 3-7

Northwest 2-8

7-5A

Heights 9-0

Western Hills 7-1

South Hills 6-3

Trimble Tech 4-4

Southwest 2-6

North Side 1-7

Wyatt 0-8

8-5A

Heritage 10-0

Birdville 9-1

Richland 8-2

Grapevine 7-3

9-5A

Granbury 10-1

Centennial 9-2

Burleson 8-3

Joshua 7-4

Cleburne 5-6

Everman 4-7

Crowley 1-10

Seguin 0-11

10-5A

Legacy 10-0

Lake Ridge 8-2

Waxahachie 8-2

Red Oak 5-5

Midlothian 5-5

Summit 3-7

Timberview 1-9

Lancaster 0-10

7-4

Mineral Wells 9-0

Springtown 7-1

Kennedale 5-4

Benbrook 5-4

Castleberry 3-5

Lake Worth 1-7

Diamond Hill Jarvis 0-9

8-4

Alvarado 8-1

Stephenville 7-2

Godley 6-4

Venus 6-4

Heritage 4-5

Glen Rose 2-7

Life 0-10

7-3A

Brock 9-0

Peaster 7-3

Eastland 5-4

Breckenridge 5-4

Cisco 3-5

Tolar 1-7

Millsap 1-8

8-3A

Paradise 7-3

City View 6-4

Henrietta 6-4

Bowie 6-4

Jacksboro 5-5

Holliday 5-5

Boyd 5-5

Nocona 0-10

