Area high school softball district standings

3-6A
Keller 8-0
Timber Creek 7-2
Fossil Ridge 4-5
Abilene 4-5
Weatherford 3-5
Haltom 2-6
Central 2-7
4-6A
Mansfield 11-0
Paschal 8-3
Arlington 8-3
Martin 8-3
Bowie 3-8
Lamar 3-8
Sam Houston 2-9
North Crowley 2-9
5-6A
Flower Mound 9-1
Carroll 8-2
Hebron 6-4
LD Bell 5-5
Byron Nelson 5-5
Marcus 4-6
Lewisville 3-7
Trinity 0-10
6-6A
Plano 8-1
Guyer 8-2
Wylie 7-2
Allen 4-5
East 4-5
Boyd 3-6
West 2-7
McKinney 1-9
5-5A
Ryan 8-0
Sherman 5-4
Wichita Falls 5-4
Denton 4-5
Braswell 3-5
Rider 3-5
Denison 1-6
6-5A
Eaton 9-1
Boswell 9-1
Azle 5-5
Aledo 5-5
Saginaw 4-6
Chisholm Trail 3-7
Brewer 3-7
Northwest 2-8
7-5A
Heights 9-0
Western Hills 7-1
South Hills 6-3
Trimble Tech 4-4
Southwest 2-6
North Side 1-7
Wyatt 0-8
8-5A
Heritage 10-0
Birdville 9-1
Richland 8-2
Grapevine 7-3
9-5A
Granbury 10-1
Centennial 9-2
Burleson 8-3
Joshua 7-4
Cleburne 5-6
Everman 4-7
Crowley 1-10
Seguin 0-11
10-5A
Legacy 10-0
Lake Ridge 8-2
Waxahachie 8-2
Red Oak 5-5
Midlothian 5-5
Summit 3-7
Timberview 1-9
Lancaster 0-10
7-4
Mineral Wells 9-0
Springtown 7-1
Kennedale 5-4
Benbrook 5-4
Castleberry 3-5
Lake Worth 1-7
Diamond Hill Jarvis 0-9
8-4
Alvarado 8-1
Stephenville 7-2
Godley 6-4
Venus 6-4
Heritage 4-5
Glen Rose 2-7
Life 0-10
7-3A
Brock 9-0
Peaster 7-3
Eastland 5-4
Breckenridge 5-4
Cisco 3-5
Tolar 1-7
Millsap 1-8
8-3A
Paradise 7-3
City View 6-4
Henrietta 6-4
Bowie 6-4
Jacksboro 5-5
Holliday 5-5
Boyd 5-5
Nocona 0-10
