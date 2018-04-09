These are the top Fort Worth-area receivers to watch in 2018

The Star-Telegram continues its “Spring Forward” series with a look at the top pass catchers in Dallas-Fort Worth.

With so many high-profile recruits in Dallas-Fort Worth, we're going to cut down the list to only schools covered by the Star-Telegram, which includes Tarrant, Parker and Johnson county.

Here are our top 5 area WR/TEs:

1. Kam Brown, 2019, Colleyville Heritage

The 4-star prospect is committed to Texas A&M. Also considered UCLA, TCU, Texas Tech, Baylor, LSU, Miami, Alabama and more. Holds 36 scholarship offers, per 247Sports. Brown was voted first-team all-district in 2017, and offensive newcomer of the year in 2016. He recorded 71 catches, 1,147 yards and 20 TDs as a junior; 46 catches, 758 yards, 12 TDs during his sophomore season. Also plays defense and returns kicks, and has eight games of 100 or more yards receiving, seven last fall. According to 247Sports, Brown is the No. 23 ranked receiver in nation, No. 130 overall and the No. 19 overall prospect in the state.

2. Rashee Rice, 2019, Richland

The 3-star recruit has 14 offers including from Texas Tech, Washington State, Vanderbilt, SMU, Missouri, Northwestern and more. Recorded 1,400 yards and 19 TDs in 2017. Helped Richland to its deepest playoff run in program history. Earned first team all-district honors as a junior. Has 2,000 yards and 28 TDs in two seasons with the Rebels.

3. D.J. Graham, 2020, Keller Central

The 4-star recruit holds offers from Baylor, Arkansas, Georgia, Houston, SMU, Indiana, Utah and Tulsa. He was voted district offensive newcomer of the year in 2016 as a freshman. Over 1,000 yards and 9 TDs in two seasons. Graham also play defense where he's recorded 33 tackles and three interceptions.

4. Ty DeArman, 2019, Arlington Bowie

Another receiver-defensive back athlete resides in Arlington where DeArman is a 3-star recruit, the No. 83 ranked receiver in the nation and No. 105 overall prospect in the state, per 247Sports. DeArman was voted third-team all-state and district utility player of the year in 2017. He was voted offensive sophomore of the year in 2016. Also played QB last fall. He holds 19 offers including Arkansas, Wisconsin, Baylor, Arizona State, Kansas, Illinois, Kansas State, SMU and more.

5. Jaylen Hearst, 2019, Keller Fossil Ridge

Hearst is a 3-star prospect who holds offers from Arizona State, Bowling Green, Brown, North Texas, Kansas, Texas Tech, UT-San Antonio, Howard and Illinois State. Recorded 900 yards receiving and 7 TDs in 2017, with three games of 100 or more yards. His season-high was nine catches for 190 yards and a TD in Week 10 vs. Weatherford. Hearst should become the No. 1 receiver for the Panthers in 2018 with top prospect Stefan Cobbs going to Boise State. Projected to commit with Tech, per 247Sports.

TE Baylor Cupp, 2019, Brock

Holds offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Baylor, Kansas, Notre Dame, Missouri, USC, LSU and more. Overall he holds 22 offers and 15 from a Power Five school. The 3-star recruit is ranked the No. 21 tight end overall in the nation and No. 61 overall prospect from the state according to 247Sports. He's projected to commit with the Aggies. During the 2017 season, he earned first team all-district honors. Brock went to the Class 3A Division I state title game, losing to Rockdale. In the 3A Division I state semifinals vs. Kemp, Cupp caught TD passes of 67 and 31 yards.

Honorable Mention: Quentin Lee (Justin Northwest), Nnamdi Adim-Madumere (FW Southwest), David Clayton (Grapevine), Brandon Chatman (Saginaw Boswell), Jaden Smith (Kennedale), RJ Mickens (Southlake Carroll), Trevon West (Arlington Lamar), Shamar Johnson (Richland)

