Area high school boys, girls soccer quarterfinal scores, regional tournament pairings

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
BOYS
CLASS 6A REGION I
EP Montwood 1, EP Socorro 0
Irving 3, Grand Prairie 2 OT
Wolfforth Frenship 4, EP Eastwood 2
McKinney Boyd 1, McKinney 0
CLASS 5A REGION I
EP Del Valle 2, EP Eastlake 1
WF Rider 1, Birdville 0 (6-5 penalty kicks)
EP Bowie 2, Amarillo Caprock 1
Aledo 2, Denton Ryan 1 OT
CLASS 5A REGION II
Midlothian 2, Dallas Samuell 0
Mount Pleasant 2, Lucas Lovejoy 1 (4-3 penalty kicks)
Mansfield Lake Ridge 1, Waxahachie 0
Frisco Wakeland 3, Frisco Centennial 1
CLASS 4A REGION I
Bridgeport 4, Stephenville 1
Midlothian Heritage 1, Anna 0
San Elizario 5, Decatur 0
Life Oak Cliff 2, Gainesville 1
GIRLS
CLASS 6A REGION I
Mansfield 2, Keller Central 0
Flower Mound Marcus 2, Trophy Club Nelson 0
Keller 1, Wolfforth Frenship 0 (4-2 penalty kicks)
Allen 3, Southlake Carroll 0
CLASS 5A REGION I
Lubbock Coronado 2, Amarillo 0
Grapevine 6, FW South Hills 0
Lubbock Monterey 2, Abilene Cooper 0
WF Rider 2, Colleyville Heritage 0
CLASS 5A REGION II
Midlothian 1, Crowley 0 (3-1 penalty kicks)
Highland Park 4, Frisco Centennial 2 OT
Joshua 3, Mansfield Lake Ridge 0
Frisco Wakeland 2, Prosper 0
CLASS 4A REGION I
Stephenville 2, Mineral Wells 0
Midlothian Heritage 3, Kennedale 1
Abilene Wylie 1, Brownwood 0
Castleberry 2, Melissa 1 (3-1 in penalty kicks)
REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
BOYS
CLASS 6A REGION I
Grande Communication Stadium, Midland
EP Montwood (21-7-1) vs. Irving (13-5-5), noon Friday
Wolfforth Frenship (25-2) vs. McKinney Boyd (22-0-3), 3 p.m. Friday
CLASS 5A REGION I
Memorial Stadium, Wichita Falls
EP Bowie (17-4-1) vs. Aledo (24-2), 3 p.m. Friday
EP Del Valle (24-6-1) vs. WF Rider (13-4-8) 5 p.m. Friday
CLASS 5A REGION II
Standridge Stadium, Carrollton
Midlothian (18-6-2) vs. Mount Pleasant (20-5-2), 3 p.m. Friday
Mansfield Lake Ridge (13-6-6) vs. Frisco Wakeland (16-4-6), 5:30 p.m. Friday
CLASS 4A REGION I
Birdville Fine Arts/Athletic Complex, NRH
Bridgeport (20-3-1) vs. Midlothian Heritage (22-5-1), 4 p.m. Friday
San Elizario (18-5) vs. Life Oak Cliff (18-7-1), 6 p.m. Friday
GIRLS
CLASS 6A REGION I
Northwest ISD Stadium, Justin
Mansfield (23-2) vs. Flower Mound Marcus (21-3-1), 3 p.m. Friday
Keller (13-6-3) vs. Allen (21-1-1), 5:30 p.m. Friday
CLASS 5A REGION I
Memorial Stadium, Wichita Falls
Lubbock Coronado (22-6-1) vs. Grapevine (25-1-1), 10 a.m. Friday
Lubbock Monterey (17-9-1) vs. WF Rider (27-2-1), noon Friday
CLASS 5A REGION II
Standridge Stadium, Carrollton
Midlothian (16-4-8) vs. Highland Park (24-0-1), 10 a.m. Friday
Joshua (20-1-1) vs. Frisco Wakeland, 12:30 p.m. Friday
CLASS 4A REGION I
Birdville Fine Arts/Athletic Complex, NRH
Stephenville (23-3) vs. Midlothian Heritage (25-3-1), 11 a.m. Friday
Abilene Wylie (18-8-2) vs. Castleberry (20-5-1), 1 p.m. Friday
