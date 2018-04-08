High School Sports

April 8, 2018 12:11 PM

Area high school boys, girls soccer quarterfinal scores, regional tournament pairings

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

BOYS

CLASS 6A REGION I

EP Montwood 1, EP Socorro 0

Irving 3, Grand Prairie 2 OT

Wolfforth Frenship 4, EP Eastwood 2

McKinney Boyd 1, McKinney 0

CLASS 5A REGION I

EP Del Valle 2, EP Eastlake 1

WF Rider 1, Birdville 0 (6-5 penalty kicks)

EP Bowie 2, Amarillo Caprock 1

Aledo 2, Denton Ryan 1 OT

CLASS 5A REGION II

Midlothian 2, Dallas Samuell 0

Mount Pleasant 2, Lucas Lovejoy 1 (4-3 penalty kicks)

Mansfield Lake Ridge 1, Waxahachie 0

Frisco Wakeland 3, Frisco Centennial 1

CLASS 4A REGION I

Bridgeport 4, Stephenville 1

Midlothian Heritage 1, Anna 0

San Elizario 5, Decatur 0

Life Oak Cliff 2, Gainesville 1

GIRLS

CLASS 6A REGION I

Mansfield 2, Keller Central 0

Flower Mound Marcus 2, Trophy Club Nelson 0

Keller 1, Wolfforth Frenship 0 (4-2 penalty kicks)

Allen 3, Southlake Carroll 0

CLASS 5A REGION I

Lubbock Coronado 2, Amarillo 0

Grapevine 6, FW South Hills 0

Lubbock Monterey 2, Abilene Cooper 0

WF Rider 2, Colleyville Heritage 0

CLASS 5A REGION II

Midlothian 1, Crowley 0 (3-1 penalty kicks)

Highland Park 4, Frisco Centennial 2 OT

Joshua 3, Mansfield Lake Ridge 0

Frisco Wakeland 2, Prosper 0

CLASS 4A REGION I

Stephenville 2, Mineral Wells 0

Midlothian Heritage 3, Kennedale 1

Abilene Wylie 1, Brownwood 0

Castleberry 2, Melissa 1 (3-1 in penalty kicks)

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

BOYS

CLASS 6A REGION I

Grande Communication Stadium, Midland

EP Montwood (21-7-1) vs. Irving (13-5-5), noon Friday

Wolfforth Frenship (25-2) vs. McKinney Boyd (22-0-3), 3 p.m. Friday

CLASS 5A REGION I

Memorial Stadium, Wichita Falls

EP Bowie (17-4-1) vs. Aledo (24-2), 3 p.m. Friday


EP Del Valle (24-6-1) vs. WF Rider (13-4-8) 5 p.m. Friday

CLASS 5A REGION II

Standridge Stadium, Carrollton

Midlothian (18-6-2) vs. Mount Pleasant (20-5-2), 3 p.m. Friday

Mansfield Lake Ridge (13-6-6) vs. Frisco Wakeland (16-4-6), 5:30 p.m. Friday

CLASS 4A REGION I

Birdville Fine Arts/Athletic Complex, NRH

Bridgeport (20-3-1) vs. Midlothian Heritage (22-5-1), 4 p.m. Friday

San Elizario (18-5) vs. Life Oak Cliff (18-7-1), 6 p.m. Friday

GIRLS

CLASS 6A REGION I

Northwest ISD Stadium, Justin

Mansfield (23-2) vs. Flower Mound Marcus (21-3-1), 3 p.m. Friday

Keller (13-6-3) vs. Allen (21-1-1), 5:30 p.m. Friday

CLASS 5A REGION I

Memorial Stadium, Wichita Falls

Lubbock Coronado (22-6-1) vs. Grapevine (25-1-1), 10 a.m. Friday

Lubbock Monterey (17-9-1) vs. WF Rider (27-2-1), noon Friday

CLASS 5A REGION II

Standridge Stadium, Carrollton

Midlothian (16-4-8) vs. Highland Park (24-0-1), 10 a.m. Friday

Joshua (20-1-1) vs. Frisco Wakeland, 12:30 p.m. Friday

CLASS 4A REGION I

Birdville Fine Arts/Athletic Complex, NRH

Stephenville (23-3) vs. Midlothian Heritage (25-3-1), 11 a.m. Friday

Abilene Wylie (18-8-2) vs. Castleberry (20-5-1), 1 p.m. Friday

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

View more video

High School Sports