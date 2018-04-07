Joshua girls make history, 4-peat for Grapevine girls; Lake Ridge, Aledo boys advance

Abilene Christian commit Caylen Wright recorded a hat trick to lead Joshua past Mansfield Lake Ridge, 3-0, and clinch the Owls first regional tournament berth in program history.

Joshua (20-1-1) meets Frisco Wakeland (14-1-3), at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Carrollton”s Standridge Stadium.

Wright was taken down in the box and scored on a penalty kick for her first goal. She got the hat trick on another penalty kick after Lake Ridge was called for a handball in the box.

In between, Lindsey McDonald’s throw-in reached Abril Aguayo, and she found Wright for a 2-0 lead. Owls goalkeeper Lauren Freeman recorded her 21st shutout.

“I’m so proud of our team and the way we played,” said Wright, who has a team-high 29 goals. “It’s so exciting to make school history. We have great coaches and we’re excited we could accomplish this for them.”

Also, Midlothian (16-4-8) returns for the first time since 2010 and plays defending state champ Highland Park (24-0-1) in the first 5A Region II semifinal, 10 a.m. Friday. Midlothian beat Crowley 3-1 in penalty kicks and Highland Park rallied to beat Frisco Centennial 4-2 in overtime.

Keller 1, Wolfforth Frenship 0 (4-2 penalty kicks): Indians goalkeeper Cambree Towle made two saves in the shootout to help clinch a 6A Region I tournament berth for the second straight year, and fourth time in six seasons.

After both teams went scoreless for 100 minutes, Keller got shootout goals from Makenna Pate, Sarah Gunderson, Blair Baccarini and Lilly Vaughn.

The Indians (13-6-1) get Allen (21-1-1), 5:30 p.m. Friday at Northwest ISD Stadium. The UIL moved the 6A Region I tournament from Midland to Justin because the four teams are Dallas-Fort Worth. Allen beat Southlake Carroll 3-0.

Mansfield 2, Keller Central 0: The Tigers (23-2) got second-half goals from Allison Cole and Julie Shahi to defeat the Chargers and advance to their first regional tournament since 2005.

Mansfield meets Flower Mound Marcus at 3 p.m. Friday at Northwest ISD Stadium.

Marcus 2, Trophy Club Nelson 0: The Marauders (21-3-1) scored in the 36th minute and sealed the win with a late goal to advance to a second straight regional tournament.

Nelson (12-7-1) nearly tied the game late off a corner attempt, but Maddy Harper's header was saved by Marcus goalkeeper Stephanie Starr, who got a finger on the ball before it bounced off the top post.

A minute later, Marcus scored its second goal.

Grapevine 6, FW South Hills 0: Louisiana Tech signee Sophie Smith recorded three goals and an assist as the Mustangs ended the Scorpions magical season and send the winners to a fourth straight regional tourney.

The Mustangs (25-1-1) will play Lubbock Coronado (22-6-1), 10 a.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

"I really thought we played as a team and for each other," said Taylor Dellosso, a Baylor commit who had two goals and one assist. "I thought we came out very strong and with lots of energy which made us jump on them very quickly."

Dellosso has 12 goals on the season and Smith has a team-high 30. Kailey Mori also scored.

Castleberry 2, Melissa 1 (3-1 penalty kicks): The Lions continue to make program history with the shootout win to advance to the 4A Region I tournament.

The Lions (20-5-1) will play Abilene Wylie (18-8-2), 1 p.m. Friday at the Birdville Fine Arts/Athletic Complex in North Richland Hills.

Midlothian Heritage 3, Kennedale 1: The Jaguars will join Castleberry after knocking off the three-time regional finalist and two-time state champ Wildcats.

Heritage (25-3-1) will play in its first regional tournament, 11 a.m. Friday against defending state champ Stephenville (23-3). The Honeybees continued their title defense with a 2-0 defeat of Mineral Wells.

Katie Greer scored twice for Heritage, with assists from Rachel Allen and Hannah Dorsey.

BOYS

Aledo 2, Denton Ryan 1 OT: Brandon Wrinkle’s goal in the 88th minute sent the Bearcats into their first regional tournament in 13 years.

Aledo (22-0-4) will play El Paso Bowie (17-4-1), 3 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

“It’s an awesome feeling going back,” coach Derek Vierling said. “We had some solid teams, but ran into some great competition. This year’s group is so coachable and resilient. They respond well to adversity.”

It’s Wrinkle’s second game-winner of the week. He scored the only goal in the area win against Fort Worth Arlington Heights.

Mansfield Lake Ridge 1, Waxahachie 0: Matthew Broccoli scored off an assist from Brandon Cerda as the Eagles knocked off the District 10-5A champs and clinch a second regional tournament berth in three years.

Lake Ridge (13-6-6) will play the winner of Frisco Wakeland and Frisco Centennial, 5:30 p.m. Friday at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton.

“Going into a game where your opponent has beaten you twice in district and claimed their title at your stadium is always a little intimidating, but at the same time a big motivation for our team to want to win,” said Cerda, who’s signed with San Diego State. “Waxahachie is a very physical team, but I’m very excited to be returning to the regional tourney especially as a fourth seed.”

Midlothian makes it two years in a row after beating Dallas Samuell 2-0 in overtime. The Panthers will play Lucas Lovejoy or Mount Pleasant, 3 p.m. Friday at Standridge.

Midlothian Heritage 1, Anna 0: The Jaguars (22-5-1) defeated the Coyotes to advance to their first regional tournament. They will play Bridgeport, which beat Stephenville 3-1, at 4 p.m. Friday at Birdville Fine Arts/Athletic Complex.