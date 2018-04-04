Joshua junior Chloe Walker fights for possession.
Joshua junior Chloe Walker fights for possession. Courtesy David Beans Studio

High School Sports

Here are the latest dfwVarsity softball, baseball and soccer players of the week

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

April 04, 2018 08:55 PM

SOFTBALL- Arlington Martin's Isabel Brush won the latest player of the week after helping the Warriors rally vs. FW Paschal. Tied up at 10-10, Brush took a pitch deep for a walk-off 2-run home run.


Flower Mound junior and Oklahoma State commit Kendall Jennings finished second. She went 6 for 7 with a grand slam and three doubles, and 10 RBIs in two games.


Burleson Centennial's Reagan Ellison and LD Bell's Peyton Newman came next.


BASEBALL- Haslet Eaton senior Cade Winquest won player of the week. He hit 7 for 8 with two doubles and five RBIs for the Eagles in their series vs. Chisholm Trail.


Arlington senior pitcher Zach Bailey came in second with a no-hitter and five strikeouts vs. Arlington Lamar. Crowley senior Garrett Chappell came in third with his own no-hitter and 13 strikeouts vs. Arlington Seguin.


GIRLS SOCCER- Joshua junior Chloe Walker won player of the week with a two-goal performance vs. Red Oak as the Owls won a 5A Region I bi-district championship.


FW South Hills goalkeeper Gizelle Torres came in second with a shutout vs. Richland. The Scorpions won 1-0. Colleyville Heritage senior Elizabeth Begley came in third with her goal over Arlington Heights that sent the Panthers to the second round.


BOYS SOCCER- Euless Trinity senior forward Mateo Gonzalez scored in overtime vs. Allen as the Trojans won their first playoff game in coach Tracy Duren's 25-year tenure.


Burleson junior Freddy Hernandez came in second as he recorded his own game-winner vs. Red Oak for the Elks.

