Here are the latest dfwVarsity softball, baseball and soccer players of the week

SOFTBALL- Arlington Martin's Isabel Brush won the latest player of the week after helping the Warriors rally vs. FW Paschal. Tied up at 10-10, Brush took a pitch deep for a walk-off 2-run home run.







Flower Mound junior and Oklahoma State commit Kendall Jennings finished second. She went 6 for 7 with a grand slam and three doubles, and 10 RBIs in two games.







Burleson Centennial's Reagan Ellison and LD Bell's Peyton Newman came next.







BASEBALL- Haslet Eaton senior Cade Winquest won player of the week. He hit 7 for 8 with two doubles and five RBIs for the Eagles in their series vs. Chisholm Trail.







Arlington senior pitcher Zach Bailey came in second with a no-hitter and five strikeouts vs. Arlington Lamar. Crowley senior Garrett Chappell came in third with his own no-hitter and 13 strikeouts vs. Arlington Seguin.







GIRLS SOCCER- Joshua junior Chloe Walker won player of the week with a two-goal performance vs. Red Oak as the Owls won a 5A Region I bi-district championship.







FW South Hills goalkeeper Gizelle Torres came in second with a shutout vs. Richland. The Scorpions won 1-0. Colleyville Heritage senior Elizabeth Begley came in third with her goal over Arlington Heights that sent the Panthers to the second round.