Here's the latest college offer for Southlake Carroll RB

Southlake Carroll 2019 RB T.J. McDaniel has been offered by Air Force.

After a talk with Coach Cross last night, I’m excited to say I’ve been offered by the United States Air Force Academy! #LetsFlypic.twitter.com/Q6cCr1sYQN — TJ McDaniel (@TJMcDaniel4) April 3, 2018

The 3-star recruit also has offers from Clemson, Oregon, Minnesota and San Diego State.

McDaniel recorded 1,862 yards rushing and 23 TDs in 2017 for the Dragons, who went 10-4 before being knocked out in the 6A Division II state quarterfinals by Waco Midway.

He rushed for the century mark in nine games and surpassed 200 yards five times. He had one of the state's best rushing performances of the season when he rushed for 316 yards and 5 TDs on only 16 carries in November against McKinney.

McDaniel also scored at least one touchdown in all but one game.

He is the No. 97 overall prospect and projected to commit with Minnesota, per 247Sports.

McDaniel made the Star-Telegram football all-star first team, District 5-6A first team and was an all-state honorable mention. He also made the Star-Telegram list of the top 2019s in Dallas-Fort Worth.