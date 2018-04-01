Area high school boys soccer second round pairings

CLASS 6A REGION I
Arlington Sam Houston (18-5) vs. EP Socorro (18-3), 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium, Odessa
Keller (13-4-5) vs. EP Montwood (19-7-1), 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium, Odessa
Irving (11-5-5) vs. Euless Trinity (14-3-4), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pennington Field
Grand Prairie (17-3-4) vs. Flower Mound (12-4-5), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Coppell
Wolfforth Frenship (23-2) vs. Keller Fossil Ridge (16-4-2), 2 p.m Tuesday at Midwestern State
EP Eastwood (19-5) vs. Arlington (15-9), 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium, Odessa
McKinney Boyd (20-0-3) vs. Duncanville (15-2-6), 7 p.m. Tuesday at Standridge Stadium, Carrollton
McKinney vs. Irving MacArthur (16-4-4), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Highlands
CLASS 5A REGION I
Lubbock Monterey (21-4-1) vs. EP Del Valle (21-6-1), TBD
Amarillo Palo Duro (21-3-3) vs. EP Eastlake (19-5-1), 4 p.m. Monday at Grande Communication Stadium, Midland
Birdville (17-6-1) vs. Wichita Falls (10-8-5), TBD
FW South Hills (23-4) vs. WF Rider (11-4-8), 7 p.m. Monday at Farrington Field
EP Jefferson (12-9-1) vs. Amarillo Caprock (16-5-2), TBD
EP Bowie (14-4-1) vs. Abilene Cooper (14-7-1), noon Tuesday at Grande Communication Stadium, Midland
Aledo (22-2) vs. FW Arlington Heights (21-2-2), 8:30 p.m. Monday at Farrington Field
Denton Ryan (13-3-5) vs. FW North Side (13-7-2), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Northwest ISD Stadium
CLASS 5A REGION II
Dallas Samuell vs. Burleson (15-4-5), 7:30 p.m. at R.L. Anderson Stadium, Mansfield
Dallas Molina (11-12-2) vs. Midlothian (16-6-2), 8 p.m. Tuesday at DeSoto
Mount Pleasant (18-5-2) vs. Carrollton Turner (15-6-2), TBD
Lucas Lovejoy (16-4-2) vs. Lake Dallas (16-6-4), TBD
Waxahachie (18-4-2) vs. Dallas Wilson, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wilmer-Hutchins
Mansfield Lake Ridge (11-6-6) vs. Dallas Conrad, TBD
Frisco Wakeland (13-4-6) vs. Wylie East (12-6-3), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at McKinney Boyd
Frisco Centennial (16-0-4) vs. West Mesquite (18-6-4), 8 p.m. Tuesday at Eagle-Mustang Stadium, Richardson
CLASS 4A REGION I
Stephenville (19-7) vs. EP Mountain View, TBD
Bridgeport (18-3-1) vs. Clint, 4 p.m. Monday at Ratliff Stadium, Odessa
Midlothian Heritage (20-5-1) vs. Argyle (13-5-2), 8 p.m. Tuesday at Birdville Fine Arts/Athletic Complex
Castleberry (16-4-3) vs. Anna (9-10-4), TBD
Pampa (15-11-1) vs. Decatur (15-10-2), TBD
San Elizario (16-5) vs. WF Hirschi, TBD
Melissa vs. Life Oak Cliff (16-7-1), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Denton
Gainesville (14-6-2) vs. Kennedale (10-7-6), 8 p.m. Tuesday at Northwest ISD Stadium.
