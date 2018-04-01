The Keller Fossil Ridge boys soccer team beat Arlington Lamar 1-0, Friday March 30, 2018 at Fossil Ridge High School. It was the program's first playoff win since 2008.
High School Sports

Area high school boys soccer second round pairings

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

April 01, 2018 11:59 AM

CLASS 6A REGION I

Arlington Sam Houston (18-5) vs. EP Socorro (18-3), 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium, Odessa

Keller (13-4-5) vs. EP Montwood (19-7-1), 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium, Odessa

Irving (11-5-5) vs. Euless Trinity (14-3-4), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pennington Field

Grand Prairie (17-3-4) vs. Flower Mound (12-4-5), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Coppell

Wolfforth Frenship (23-2) vs. Keller Fossil Ridge (16-4-2), 2 p.m Tuesday at Midwestern State

EP Eastwood (19-5) vs. Arlington (15-9), 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium, Odessa

McKinney Boyd (20-0-3) vs. Duncanville (15-2-6), 7 p.m. Tuesday at Standridge Stadium, Carrollton

McKinney vs. Irving MacArthur (16-4-4), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Highlands

CLASS 5A REGION I

Lubbock Monterey (21-4-1) vs. EP Del Valle (21-6-1), TBD

Amarillo Palo Duro (21-3-3) vs. EP Eastlake (19-5-1), 4 p.m. Monday at Grande Communication Stadium, Midland

Birdville (17-6-1) vs. Wichita Falls (10-8-5), TBD

FW South Hills (23-4) vs. WF Rider (11-4-8), 7 p.m. Monday at Farrington Field

EP Jefferson (12-9-1) vs. Amarillo Caprock (16-5-2), TBD

EP Bowie (14-4-1) vs. Abilene Cooper (14-7-1), noon Tuesday at Grande Communication Stadium, Midland

Aledo (22-2) vs. FW Arlington Heights (21-2-2), 8:30 p.m. Monday at Farrington Field

Denton Ryan (13-3-5) vs. FW North Side (13-7-2), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Northwest ISD Stadium

CLASS 5A REGION II

Dallas Samuell vs. Burleson (15-4-5), 7:30 p.m. at R.L. Anderson Stadium, Mansfield

Dallas Molina (11-12-2) vs. Midlothian (16-6-2), 8 p.m. Tuesday at DeSoto

Mount Pleasant (18-5-2) vs. Carrollton Turner (15-6-2), TBD

Lucas Lovejoy (16-4-2) vs. Lake Dallas (16-6-4), TBD

Waxahachie (18-4-2) vs. Dallas Wilson, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wilmer-Hutchins

Mansfield Lake Ridge (11-6-6) vs. Dallas Conrad, TBD

Frisco Wakeland (13-4-6) vs. Wylie East (12-6-3), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at McKinney Boyd

Frisco Centennial (16-0-4) vs. West Mesquite (18-6-4), 8 p.m. Tuesday at Eagle-Mustang Stadium, Richardson

CLASS 4A REGION I

Stephenville (19-7) vs. EP Mountain View, TBD

Bridgeport (18-3-1) vs. Clint, 4 p.m. Monday at Ratliff Stadium, Odessa

Midlothian Heritage (20-5-1) vs. Argyle (13-5-2), 8 p.m. Tuesday at Birdville Fine Arts/Athletic Complex

Castleberry (16-4-3) vs. Anna (9-10-4), TBD

Pampa (15-11-1) vs. Decatur (15-10-2), TBD

San Elizario (16-5) vs. WF Hirschi, TBD

Melissa vs. Life Oak Cliff (16-7-1), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Denton

Gainesville (14-6-2) vs. Kennedale (10-7-6), 8 p.m. Tuesday at Northwest ISD Stadium.

