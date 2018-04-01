Area high school girls soccer second round pairings

CLASS 6A REGION I
Mansfield (21-2) vs. EP Franklin (20-2), 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium, Odessa
Keller Central (16-4-3) vs. Odessa (17-4), 5 p.m. Tuesday at Shotwell Stadium, Abilene
San Angelo Central (18-2-2) vs. Flower Mound Marcus (19-3-1), 2 p.m. Tuesday at Shotwell Stadium, Abilene
Irving MacArthur at Trophy Club Nelson (11-6-1), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Wolfforth Frenship (22-2-1) vs. Keller Timber Creek (15-3-4), 8 p.m. Tuesday at Shotwell Stadium, Abilene
EP El Dorado (20-3-1) vs. Keller (11-6-3), 8 p.m. Tuesday at Grande Communication Stadium, Midland
Allen (19-1-1) vs. Belton (14-7-2), 7 p.m. Tuesday at Corsicana
Irving Nimitz vs. Southlake Carroll (19-1-2), 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Dragon Stadium, Southlake
CLASS 5A REGION I
Lubbock Coronado (20-6-1) vs. EP Eastlake (19-5), noon Monday at Grande Communication Stadium, Midland
Amarillo vs. EP Andress (16-8-1), TBD
Grapevine (23-1-1) vs. Wichita Falls, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bridgeport
Aledo (14-4-4) at FW South Hills (21-5-1), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
EP Jefferson (12-8-1) vs. Abilene Cooper (13-10-1), 10 a.m. Tuesday at Grande Communication Stadium, Midland
EP El Paso (23-1) vs. Lubbock Monterey (15-9-1), 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium, Odessa
Colleyville Heritage (15-7-1) at Haslet Eaton (22-1), 7:15 p.m. Tuesday
WF Rider (25-2-1) vs. Birdville (24-3), 6 p.m. Monday at Memorial Stadium, Wichita Falls
CLASS 5A REGION II
Dallas Wilson vs. Crowley (15-5-2), 7 p.m. Tuesday at Gopher-Warrior Bowl, Grand Prairie
North Dallas (12-7-2) vs. Midlothian (14-4-8), 6 p.m. Tuesday at DeSoto
Mesquite Poteet vs. Frisco Centennial, TBD
Highland Park (20-0-1) vs. McKinney North (13-4-7), 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Highlands
Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. Dallas Molina (14-7-4), TBD
Joshua (18-1-1) vs. Dallas Sunset (10-8-3), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Venus
Prosper (23-1-1) vs. Wylie East (16-4-2), 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ron Poe Stadium, McKinney
Frisco Wakeland vs. North Forney (17-8-2), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Clark Stadium, Plano
CLASS 4A REGION I
Stephenville (21-3) vs. Lubbock Estacado, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Abilene Wylie
Mineral Wells (14-11) vs. Pampa, 5 p.m Monday at Chapman Field, Lubbock
Midlothian Heritage (23-3-1) vs. Celina, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Birdville Fine Arts/Athletic Complex
Kennedale (15-6-3) vs. Argyle, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Dragon Stadium, Southlake
Borger vs. Brownwood, TBD
San Elizario vs. Abilene Wylie (16-8-2), TBD
Gainesville vs. Castleberry (18-5-1), 6 p.m. Tuesday at Northwest ISD Stadium
Melissa vs. Alvarado (11-10-2), 6 p.m. Tuesday at Denton
