Keller Central beat Arlington Lamar 6-1 for its first playoff win since 2014, Thursday March 29, 2018 at Lamar High School.
High School Sports

Area high school girls soccer second round pairings

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

April 01, 2018 11:06 AM

CLASS 6A REGION I

Mansfield (21-2) vs. EP Franklin (20-2), 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium, Odessa

Keller Central (16-4-3) vs. Odessa (17-4), 5 p.m. Tuesday at Shotwell Stadium, Abilene

San Angelo Central (18-2-2) vs. Flower Mound Marcus (19-3-1), 2 p.m. Tuesday at Shotwell Stadium, Abilene

Irving MacArthur at Trophy Club Nelson (11-6-1), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Wolfforth Frenship (22-2-1) vs. Keller Timber Creek (15-3-4), 8 p.m. Tuesday at Shotwell Stadium, Abilene

EP El Dorado (20-3-1) vs. Keller (11-6-3), 8 p.m. Tuesday at Grande Communication Stadium, Midland

Allen (19-1-1) vs. Belton (14-7-2), 7 p.m. Tuesday at Corsicana

Irving Nimitz vs. Southlake Carroll (19-1-2), 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Dragon Stadium, Southlake

CLASS 5A REGION I

Lubbock Coronado (20-6-1) vs. EP Eastlake (19-5), noon Monday at Grande Communication Stadium, Midland

Amarillo vs. EP Andress (16-8-1), TBD

Grapevine (23-1-1) vs. Wichita Falls, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bridgeport

Aledo (14-4-4) at FW South Hills (21-5-1), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

EP Jefferson (12-8-1) vs. Abilene Cooper (13-10-1), 10 a.m. Tuesday at Grande Communication Stadium, Midland

EP El Paso (23-1) vs. Lubbock Monterey (15-9-1), 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium, Odessa

Colleyville Heritage (15-7-1) at Haslet Eaton (22-1), 7:15 p.m. Tuesday

WF Rider (25-2-1) vs. Birdville (24-3), 6 p.m. Monday at Memorial Stadium, Wichita Falls

CLASS 5A REGION II

Dallas Wilson vs. Crowley (15-5-2), 7 p.m. Tuesday at Gopher-Warrior Bowl, Grand Prairie

North Dallas (12-7-2) vs. Midlothian (14-4-8), 6 p.m. Tuesday at DeSoto

Mesquite Poteet vs. Frisco Centennial, TBD

Highland Park (20-0-1) vs. McKinney North (13-4-7), 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Highlands

Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. Dallas Molina (14-7-4), TBD

Joshua (18-1-1) vs. Dallas Sunset (10-8-3), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Venus

Prosper (23-1-1) vs. Wylie East (16-4-2), 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ron Poe Stadium, McKinney

Frisco Wakeland vs. North Forney (17-8-2), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Clark Stadium, Plano

CLASS 4A REGION I

Stephenville (21-3) vs. Lubbock Estacado, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Abilene Wylie

Mineral Wells (14-11) vs. Pampa, 5 p.m Monday at Chapman Field, Lubbock

Midlothian Heritage (23-3-1) vs. Celina, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Birdville Fine Arts/Athletic Complex

Kennedale (15-6-3) vs. Argyle, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Dragon Stadium, Southlake

Borger vs. Brownwood, TBD

San Elizario vs. Abilene Wylie (16-8-2), TBD

Gainesville vs. Castleberry (18-5-1), 6 p.m. Tuesday at Northwest ISD Stadium

Melissa vs. Alvarado (11-10-2), 6 p.m. Tuesday at Denton

