High School Sports

March 31, 2018 11:59 AM

Area high school boys soccer bi-district results

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

CLASS 6A REGION I

Arlington Sam Houston 1, Keller Central 0

EP Socorro 2, Odessa 0

Keller 2, Mansfield 1

EP Montwood 3, Midland Lee 1

Irving 2, San Angelo 0

Euless Trinity 2, Allen 1 OT

Grand Prairie 4, Killeen Shoemaker 0

Flower Mound 2, Plano East 1

Wolfforth Frenship 4, EP El Dorado 2

Keller Fossil Ridge 1, Arlington Lamar 0

EP Eastwood 2, Midland 0

Arlington 1, Abilene 1 (Arlington wins PKs 4-2)

McKinney Boyd 0, Southlake Carroll 0 (Boyd wins PKs 3-1)

Duncanville 2, Waco Midway 0

McKinney 2, Flower Mound Marcus 0

Irving MacArthur 2, Belton 1

CLASS 5A REGION I

Lubbock Monterey 2, Dumas 0

EP Del Valle 2, EP Austin 1

EP Eastlake 1, EP Irvin 0

EP Palo Duro 2, Lubbock Cooper 0

Birdville 3, FW Western Hills 1

Wichita Falls 2, Justin Northwest 1

FW South Hills 6, Colleyville Heritage 1

Wichita Falls Rider 3, Saginaw 2

EP Jefferson 3, EP Bel Air 2

Amarillo Caprock 3, Lubbock Coronado 0

EP Bowie 1, EP Riverside 0

Abilene Cooper 2, Amarillo 0

Aledo 2, Denton Braswell 1

FW Arlington Heights 2, Grapevine 1

Denton Ryan 0, Brewer 0 (Ryan wins PKs 4-3)

FW North Side 3, Richland 0

CLASS 5A REGION II

Bryan Adams 1, Samuell 1 (Adams wins in PKs)

Burleson 3, Red Oak 2

Dallas Molina 2, Dallas Jefferson 0

Midlothian 1, Burleson Centennial 0

Mount Pleasant 3, Mesquite Poteet 0

Carrollton R.L. Turner 3, Frisco Reedy 1

Lovejoy 2, Sulphur Springs 1

Lake Dallas 3, Frisco Lone Star 1

Waxahachie 3, Cleburne 0

Woodrow Wilson 1, Hillcrest 0

Mansfield Lake Ridge 1, Crowley 0

Conrad 1, Adamson 0

Frisco Wakeland 3, Prosper 1

Wylie East 2, Longview Pine Tree 1

Frisco Centennial 3, The Colony 0

West Mesquite 2, Greenville 1

CLASS 4A REGION I

Stephenville 1, Burkburnett 0

EP Mountain View 7, Lubbock Estacado 0

Bridgeport 7, Brownwood 1

Clint 1, Borger 1 (Clint wins in PKs)

Midlothian Heritage 2, Benbrook 1

Argyle, Bye

Castleberry 5, Venus 1

Anna, Bye

Pampa, Bye

Decatur 3, Mineral Wells 2

San Elizario, Bye

WF Hirschi 1, Abilene Wylie 0

Melissa, Bye

Life Oak Cliff 1, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

Gainesville, Bye

Kennedale 1, Alvarado 0

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

View more video

High School Sports