Area high school boys soccer bi-district results

CLASS 6A REGION I
Arlington Sam Houston 1, Keller Central 0
EP Socorro 2, Odessa 0
Keller 2, Mansfield 1
EP Montwood 3, Midland Lee 1
Irving 2, San Angelo 0
Euless Trinity 2, Allen 1 OT
Grand Prairie 4, Killeen Shoemaker 0
Flower Mound 2, Plano East 1
Wolfforth Frenship 4, EP El Dorado 2
Keller Fossil Ridge 1, Arlington Lamar 0
EP Eastwood 2, Midland 0
Arlington 1, Abilene 1 (Arlington wins PKs 4-2)
McKinney Boyd 0, Southlake Carroll 0 (Boyd wins PKs 3-1)
Duncanville 2, Waco Midway 0
McKinney 2, Flower Mound Marcus 0
Irving MacArthur 2, Belton 1
CLASS 5A REGION I
Lubbock Monterey 2, Dumas 0
EP Del Valle 2, EP Austin 1
EP Eastlake 1, EP Irvin 0
EP Palo Duro 2, Lubbock Cooper 0
Birdville 3, FW Western Hills 1
Wichita Falls 2, Justin Northwest 1
FW South Hills 6, Colleyville Heritage 1
Wichita Falls Rider 3, Saginaw 2
EP Jefferson 3, EP Bel Air 2
Amarillo Caprock 3, Lubbock Coronado 0
EP Bowie 1, EP Riverside 0
Abilene Cooper 2, Amarillo 0
Aledo 2, Denton Braswell 1
FW Arlington Heights 2, Grapevine 1
Denton Ryan 0, Brewer 0 (Ryan wins PKs 4-3)
FW North Side 3, Richland 0
CLASS 5A REGION II
Bryan Adams 1, Samuell 1 (Adams wins in PKs)
Burleson 3, Red Oak 2
Dallas Molina 2, Dallas Jefferson 0
Midlothian 1, Burleson Centennial 0
Mount Pleasant 3, Mesquite Poteet 0
Carrollton R.L. Turner 3, Frisco Reedy 1
Lovejoy 2, Sulphur Springs 1
Lake Dallas 3, Frisco Lone Star 1
Waxahachie 3, Cleburne 0
Woodrow Wilson 1, Hillcrest 0
Mansfield Lake Ridge 1, Crowley 0
Conrad 1, Adamson 0
Frisco Wakeland 3, Prosper 1
Wylie East 2, Longview Pine Tree 1
Frisco Centennial 3, The Colony 0
West Mesquite 2, Greenville 1
CLASS 4A REGION I
Stephenville 1, Burkburnett 0
EP Mountain View 7, Lubbock Estacado 0
Bridgeport 7, Brownwood 1
Clint 1, Borger 1 (Clint wins in PKs)
Midlothian Heritage 2, Benbrook 1
Argyle, Bye
Castleberry 5, Venus 1
Anna, Bye
Pampa, Bye
Decatur 3, Mineral Wells 2
San Elizario, Bye
WF Hirschi 1, Abilene Wylie 0
Melissa, Bye
Life Oak Cliff 1, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Gainesville, Bye
Kennedale 1, Alvarado 0
Comments