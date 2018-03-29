Oklahoma signee from FW Trinity Valley shines in McDonald's All-American game

Fort Worth Trinity Valley forward Madison Williams shined for the East team in Wednesday night's McDonald's All-American game in Atlanta.

Williams, who will play for Sherri Coale at Oklahoma, finished with a team-high 13 points on 6 of 11 shooting along with seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 20 minutes, but the West won a nail-biter 82-79. She had nine points and four rebounds at halftime.

.@madi_wms leads the East team with nine points and has four rebounds in the first half of the 2018 McDonald's All-American Game.



Here's a corner triple to close the second quarter pic.twitter.com/9pnSgXl9Li — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) March 28, 2018

Williams was honored with a game jersey for her McDonald's All-American selection in February.

She went on to average 25.7 points, seven rebounds four steals and three blocks per game in her senior season for Trinity Valley, which finished runner-up at the SPC state tournament.

Williams is a 4-star recruit and ranked No. 77 overall in the nation according to ESPN.

Another player from D-FW in Atlanta included Duncanville's Zay Green, who will play at Tennessee.