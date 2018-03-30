Fossil Ridge and Trinity boys earn rare soccer playoff wins, Castleberry girls advance

Keller Fossil Ridge forward Mason Wallak scored on a rebound of his penalty kick, in the 69th minute, and the 1-0 result held in a boys Class 6A bi-district match against Arlington Lamar.
The Panthers (16-4-2) advance to the second round for the first time in 10 years. They meet Wolfforth Frenship or El Paso El Dorado next.
“It was a physical and fought hard battle all through the first half,” Fossil Ridge coach James Moore said. “We made some adjustments for the second half and we knew Lamar was going to bring everything at us. All year it’s been about our guys and taking care of business, win ball games and that’s what we did.”
The Vikings (12-9-2) did rally for several shots on goal — and four consecutive corner kicks — but Fossil Ridge goalkeeper Diego Berlingeri was able to clear the ball.
“Last five minutes, I’m always telling my team to keep their composure, go 100 percent and be aggressive,” said Berlingeri.
Euless
Trinity 2, Allen 1 OT: For the first time since 2002, the Trojans (14-3-4) advance to the second round. Trinity meets Irving in the area round, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pennington Field.
Mateo Gonzalez scored the game-winner in overtime, with the assist going to Kevin Navarrete. Trinity’s Zachary Moreno assisted on the regulation goal by Chen Adjei.
Arlington Sam Houston 1, Keller Central 0: The Texans (18-5), in pursuit of a third trip to the UIL state tournament in four years, opened with a shutout of the Chargers. Junior goalkeeper Izac Garcia recorded his eight shutout of the season.
In the 6th minute, Jose Ortiz scored off a set piece, with the assist from Nate Kopetsky.
The Texans meet El Paso Socorro at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa.
Arlington 2, Abilene 1 (4-2 penalty kicks): The Colts (15-9) earned their first playoff win since 2014. Carlos Aguilar scored his fourth goal of the season in regulation, with David Hernandez recording his sixth assist. Carlos Vega made seven saves in the net.
The Colts will be the first of the doubleheader, 1 p.m. Tuesday in Odessa against El Paso Eastwood.
GIRLS
Keller Central 6, Arlington Lamar 1: The Chargers (16-4-3) were able to score three goals in the first half, all on throw-ins from Maddy McElwee. Central got its first playoff win since 2014, and meets Odessa next, at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene.
Hannah Gott headed home a McElwee throw-in at the 23rd minute, and leading scorer Anika Maher recorded her 18th goal of the season six minutes later.
“I honestly couldn’t be more proud of my team,” said McElwee "To be a senior and do this with all of them, it was a great team effort and I can’t wait to do this again next week.”
Brennan Reuland scored for Lamar (11-10) in the 36th minute, but Central responded just before halftime on McElwee's third assist. Gott added another goal in the second half. Dallas Sanders, Mackensie Moreno and Sydney Padget also scored for Central.
Castleberry 5, Life Oak Cliff 0: Mitzy Guereca added to her area-leading goal count with four, and the Lions clinched their first playoff win in the program’s two-year history.
“Being a senior and getting our first playoff win was a really big and amazing accomplishment,” said Guereca, who has 47 goals. The Lions (18-5-1) meet Gainesville in the 4A area round.
Guereca recorded her 28th assist, while Caitlin Buendia had three assists (30). Goalkeeper Hailey Rivera made five saves in recording her 10th shutout.
“We made history and we want more,” said Guereca "I didn’t want it to end there like last year so I gave it my all. I am honored to represent Castleberry and have the opportunity to advance onto second round this year.”
Crowley 2, Mansfield Legacy 1 (4-3 penalty kicks): The Eagles (15-5-2) denied Legacy, a regional tournament team from 2017, and picked up their first playoff win since 2011. Lexi Beck scored for Crowley off the assist from Amy Rambo.
“I’m very proud of my team and all of our hard work this season,” said Rambo, who leads Crowley with 23 goals. “I’m ready to see how far we can go.”
Crowley meets Dallas Samuell or Dallas Wilson in the 5A Region II area round.
