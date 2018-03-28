Here are the latest winners for softball and baseball players of the week

Brock's Landry Felts and Burleson Centennial's Jacob Meador were voted the latest dfwVarsity softball and baseball players of the week for their performances March 19-24.
Felts, a junior for the Lady Eagles, hit not one but two grand slams in the same inning against Cisco. She drove in eight runs as Brock won 15-0 by run rule. She added a two-run home run on Friday in a blowout vs. Breckenridge.
Felts beat out Western Hills senior pitcher Rebecca Lindamood, who started the week with a no-hitter vs. North Side. She struck out 10 batters and blasted a grand slam with six RBIs.
Meador, a junior who's committed to TCU, shut down Arlington Seguin with a school-record 19 strikeouts. He was also named 5A Diamond Pro Pitcher of the week.
Azle junior Cody Akers came up second. Akers hit two home runs including one grand slam with six RBIs in their series vs. Chisholm Trail.
