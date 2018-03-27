Brock 2019 prospect picks up Big Ten offer

Standing 6-6, Brock's Baylor Cupp is usually one of the biggest kids on the field. A top prospect from the Class of 2019, Cupp picked up his latest scholarship offer from Penn State.

Extremely blessed to say I have received an offer from Pennsylvania State University!! pic.twitter.com/Z7rb8Vs4A8 — Baylor (@baylor_47) March 28, 2018

Cupp also has offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Baylor, Kansas, Notre Dame, Missouri, USC, LSU and more. Overall he holds 21 offers and 14 from a Power Five school.

Wide receiver Baylor Cupp's catch from Tripp Jones puts the Eagles up 14-0 on Kemp.

The 3-star recruit is ranked the No. 21 tight end overall in the nation and No. 61 overall prospect from the state according to 247Sports.

He's projected to commit with the Aggies, per 247Sports.

During the 2017 season, Cupp earned first team all-district honors. Brock went to the Class 3A Division I state title game, losing to Rockdale. In the 3A Division I state semifinals vs. Kemp, Cupp caught TD passes of 67 and 31 yards.