The Dragons will be playoff bound in 2018, and everyone loves a Cinderella story

Riley Dodge is the new head football coach at Southlake Carroll.

The former Carroll quarterback returns home after school district trustees approved his hiring on Monday night.

He will be making just under six figures next season. But will that translate into wins?

It was only the beginning of a crazy week with softball, baseball and soccer playoffs all dealing with the weather and Good Friday.

Three things I think

1. Dodge and the Dragons will be a playoff team in 2018. Returning home, Riley Dodge will lead Carroll into the playoffs and contend for a district title. Carroll was reclassified with Keller, Central, Fossil Ridge, Timber Creek, Byron Nelson, Eaton and Guyer. Including the Dragons, that's seven playoff teams from 2017 in one district. His work is cut out, but the Dragons bring back some serious talent including QB WIl Bowers, RB T.J. McDaniel and DB R.J. Mickens.

2. There are two locals in the Final Four this weekend. Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson is from Kennedale and Kansas guard Marcus Garrett is from Dallas Skyline. Loyola plays Michigan and Kansas takes on Villanova. Both games are Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Everyone loves a Cinderella story as the Ramblers won by a combined four points in their first three games before blowing out Kansas State by 16 in the Elite Eight. Sister Jean and the Ramblers keep marching to the final where they'll face Villanova. The Wildcats will win the battle of No. 1 seeds and look for a second title in three years, but I'm sticking with the underdogs to win it all.

3. We'll see a Southlake Carroll vs. Allen match-up in the third round of the girls soccer playoffs. With two wins, the Dragons and Eagles would meet in the 6A Region I quarterfinals. Carroll is No. 4 in the state according to Top Drawer Soccer and No. 6 in the nation. Allen is No. 5 and No. 7 respectively. Both teams won district titles and are a combined 36-2-3 on the season. Carroll opens the playoffs with Plano West while Allen gets Hebron.

Three things I know

1. It wasn't a good week for two local quarterbacks. Former TCU QB Trevone Boykin has been arrested for domestic violence against his girlfriend, according to Mansfield police. He allegedly broke his girlfriend's jaw, which was swollen and wired shut on Monday. Boykin ended his time in Fort Worth as TCU's career leader in passing yards, completions and pass attempts before playing with Seattle in 2016. Former Lake Ridge QB Jett Duffey has been indefinitely suspended from Texas Tech following his arrest early Sunday after a disturbance near a Lubbock nightclub. It was Duffey's second incident with the Red Raiders. He led Lake Ridge to the Class 5A Division I state title game in 2015.

2. Waxahachie is expected to name its next coach at Thursday's school board meeting. With Dodge, Hal Wasson and Todd Peterman off the board, which way do the Indians go? The school district is looking to replace Jon Kitna, who resigned in February after three seasons. He's now the head coach at Brophy College Prep in Phoenix. The Indians went 20-13 with one playoff berth under Kitna.

3. The same goes for Highland Park. Legendary coach Randy Allen announced his retirement last week after 44 years in the business, and 37 as a head coach. He made the Scots into a powerhouse ever since his arrival in 1999. Under Allen, Highland Park won three UIL state titles including the past two seasons in Class 5A Division I. Allen leaves the game as the fourth winningest coach in state history with 376 career victories, 226 of which came with Highland Park.