Southlake Carroll to hire former state title-winning QB as next football head coach

Riley Dodge will become the next head football coach at Southlake Carroll, a source told the Star-Telegram on Friday.

"Shortly, but nothing official yet," the source said via text.

The 29-year-old Dodge, who was the offensive coordinator at Justin Northwest last season, was the starting quarterback on Carroll's state title team in 2006.





Dodge was one of three finalists for the job along with Colleyville Heritage's Joe Willis and San Angelo Central's Brent Davis. Willis told the Star-Telegram on Friday afternoon that he was staying put.

Todd Dodge was another applicant for the job and nearly returned to Carroll, but a deal fell through March 11, which would’ve made Dodge the new football coach and athletic director, according to a report from KTVT/Ch. 11 reporter Bill Jones.

The elder Dodge was Carroll's coach from 2000-06 and won four state titles. He's the current coach at Austin Westlake.

Carroll ISD put Hal Wasson on paid administrative leave on Jan. 24 and the two parties reached a settlement agreement on Feb. 25 that ended an 11-year relationship with Wasson as Carroll's head coach.





There is a school board meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, which could very well be when Riley Dodge is introduced as the Dragons new coach.

The story will be updated as necessary.



