Aledo’s Colt Ellison (44) keep College Station’s quarterback Marquez Perez (1) from getting into the end zone during Saturday’s UIL State Championship final at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Aledo’s Colt Ellison (44) keep College Station’s quarterback Marquez Perez (1) from getting into the end zone during Saturday’s UIL State Championship final at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Lance Winter lwinter@star-telegram.com
Aledo’s Colt Ellison (44) keep College Station’s quarterback Marquez Perez (1) from getting into the end zone during Saturday’s UIL State Championship final at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Lance Winter lwinter@star-telegram.com

High School Sports

Here are the recent colleges to offer Aledo 3-star DE Colt Ellison

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

March 22, 2018 09:56 PM

Colt Ellison has had an impressive run the past two years and he's now being rewarded in the recruiting game.

The Aledo junior defensive end was offered by Arizona State and Vanderbilt on Thursday.

Ellison, a 3-star recruit, was also offered by Tennessee earlier this week. His total is up to 21 scholarship offers, 16 from a Power Five school according to 247Sports.

He ranks as the No. 30 weak-side defensive end in the nation and the No. 57 overall prospect in Texas. He's projected to commit with TCU.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Deciding the fate of Southlake Carroll coach Hal Wasson 158

Deciding the fate of Southlake Carroll coach Hal Wasson

Pause
Mack Beggs: 'I've trained too hard for haters to put me down.' 94

Mack Beggs: "I've trained too hard for haters to put me down."

DeSoto's 67-46 victory over Duncanville turns into violent brawl between players 140

DeSoto's 67-46 victory over Duncanville turns into violent brawl between players

Cam'Ron Jones: 'A longtime dream is finally reality.' 85

Cam'Ron Jones: 'A longtime dream is finally reality.'

Southlake Carroll football parent: 'He's valued in kids' lives.' 292

Southlake Carroll football parent: "He's valued in kids' lives."

It's UIL realignment time again! Check out every new football district in the state 655

It's UIL realignment time again! Check out every new football district in the state

Mansfield safety commits to Nebraska 88

Mansfield safety commits to Nebraska

UIL Spirit State Championships: Carroll Dragons earn bronze 197

UIL Spirit State Championships: Carroll Dragons earn bronze

UIL Spirit State Championships: Haslet Eaton shocks the field 73

UIL Spirit State Championships: Haslet Eaton shocks the field

UIL Spirit State Championships: Nelson Bobcats had the moves 79

UIL Spirit State Championships: Nelson Bobcats had the moves

Aledo junior defensive end Colt Ellison laid out Richland quarterback Drew Trent during the first half of the 5A Division II state quarterfinals. Trent was okay and returned in the second half. Brian Gossetbgosset@star-telegram.com

Listed at 6-4, 235, Ellison recorded 186 tackles, 34 for loss, 23.5 sacks, nine pass deflections and six fumble recoveries over the past two seasons. In 2017, he was named third team all-state by the TWSA and AP all-state honorable mention, and Star-Telegram football all-area second team.

Ellison came in at No. 25 on the Star-Telegram's list of Top 50 DFW football players from the Class of 2019.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Deciding the fate of Southlake Carroll coach Hal Wasson 158

Deciding the fate of Southlake Carroll coach Hal Wasson

Pause
Mack Beggs: 'I've trained too hard for haters to put me down.' 94

Mack Beggs: "I've trained too hard for haters to put me down."

DeSoto's 67-46 victory over Duncanville turns into violent brawl between players 140

DeSoto's 67-46 victory over Duncanville turns into violent brawl between players

Cam'Ron Jones: 'A longtime dream is finally reality.' 85

Cam'Ron Jones: 'A longtime dream is finally reality.'

Southlake Carroll football parent: 'He's valued in kids' lives.' 292

Southlake Carroll football parent: "He's valued in kids' lives."

It's UIL realignment time again! Check out every new football district in the state 655

It's UIL realignment time again! Check out every new football district in the state

Mansfield safety commits to Nebraska 88

Mansfield safety commits to Nebraska

UIL Spirit State Championships: Carroll Dragons earn bronze 197

UIL Spirit State Championships: Carroll Dragons earn bronze

UIL Spirit State Championships: Haslet Eaton shocks the field 73

UIL Spirit State Championships: Haslet Eaton shocks the field

UIL Spirit State Championships: Nelson Bobcats had the moves 79

UIL Spirit State Championships: Nelson Bobcats had the moves

Deciding the fate of Southlake Carroll coach Hal Wasson

View More Video