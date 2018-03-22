Here are the recent colleges to offer Aledo 3-star DE Colt Ellison

Colt Ellison has had an impressive run the past two years and he's now being rewarded in the recruiting game.

The Aledo junior defensive end was offered by Arizona State and Vanderbilt on Thursday.

Ellison, a 3-star recruit, was also offered by Tennessee earlier this week. His total is up to 21 scholarship offers, 16 from a Power Five school according to 247Sports.

He ranks as the No. 30 weak-side defensive end in the nation and the No. 57 overall prospect in Texas. He's projected to commit with TCU.

Aledo junior defensive end Colt Ellison laid out Richland quarterback Drew Trent during the first half of the 5A Division II state quarterfinals. Trent was okay and returned in the second half. Brian Gossetbgosset@star-telegram.com

Listed at 6-4, 235, Ellison recorded 186 tackles, 34 for loss, 23.5 sacks, nine pass deflections and six fumble recoveries over the past two seasons. In 2017, he was named third team all-state by the TWSA and AP all-state honorable mention, and Star-Telegram football all-area second team.

Ellison came in at No. 25 on the Star-Telegram's list of Top 50 DFW football players from the Class of 2019.