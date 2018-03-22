Riley Love and Devin Bennett are the players of the week
Keller and Benbrook standouts win players of the week

By Brian Gosset

More than 15,000 votes were cast for the latest dfwVarsity softball and baseball players of the week for games March 12-17.


Keller sophomore third baseman Riley Love, committed to Texas Tech, won the softball vote, edging out Eaton senior Paige Tamayo by 502 votes. Love went 8 for 10 with a home run, four triples, 12 RBIs and nine runs scored for the Indians.


In two games, Tamayo went 6 for 8 with two doubles, two triples and four RBIs.




Benbrook freshman pitcher Devin Bennett won the baseball vote after throwing a no-hitter vs. Springtown. Bennett struck out 14 batters. Aledo sophomore Nathan Fingar came in second place. He went 5 for 7 and drove in five runs vs. Chisholm Trail.


Bennett was also named 4A Diamond Pro player of the week by txhighschoolbaseball.com.


