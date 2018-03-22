Keller and Benbrook standouts win players of the week

More than 15,000 votes were cast for the latest dfwVarsity softball and baseball players of the week for games March 12-17.
Keller sophomore third baseman Riley Love, committed to Texas Tech, won the softball vote, edging out Eaton senior Paige Tamayo by 502 votes. Love went 8 for 10 with a home run, four triples, 12 RBIs and nine runs scored for the Indians.
In two games, Tamayo went 6 for 8 with two doubles, two triples and four RBIs.
Benbrook freshman pitcher Devin Bennett won the baseball vote after throwing a no-hitter vs. Springtown. Bennett struck out 14 batters. Aledo sophomore Nathan Fingar came in second place. He went 5 for 7 and drove in five runs vs. Chisholm Trail.
Bennett was also named 4A Diamond Pro player of the week by txhighschoolbaseball.com.
Previous winners- Aledo's Megan Reynolds and Eaton's Colby Seltzer.
