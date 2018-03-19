Aledo's Nathan Fingar connects for a fly to right field for a out, the last hit of the game, 8th inning. The Grapevine Mustangs defeated the Aledo Bearcats 5-2 in playoff baseball at Boswell High School in Fort Worth, Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Aledo's Nathan Fingar connects for a fly to right field for a out, the last hit of the game, 8th inning. The Grapevine Mustangs defeated the Aledo Bearcats 5-2 in playoff baseball at Boswell High School in Fort Worth, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Aledo's Nathan Fingar connects for a fly to right field for a out, the last hit of the game, 8th inning. The Grapevine Mustangs defeated the Aledo Bearcats 5-2 in playoff baseball at Boswell High School in Fort Worth, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

High School Sports

Polls are open for baseball player of the week

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

March 19, 2018 01:07 PM

Voters can vote only once unless cookies are cleared.

Poll closes Wednesday 4 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Deciding the fate of Southlake Carroll coach Hal Wasson

View More Video