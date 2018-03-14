OPINION: Todd Dodge remains in the mix for Southlake Carroll job

It's back to the drawing board for Southlake Carroll after the school district couldn't land former coach Todd Dodge on Sunday night.
But hold on, that doesn't mean Dodge is out of the running.
With the next school board meeting scheduled for March 26, could the Dragons get their next football coach by then?
And don't look now, but soccer is wrapping up the regular season and before you know it, softball teams will be through the first round of district play.
Things are coming fast, so let's get you all caught up during spring break.
Three things I think
1. Todd Dodge deal still on the table. Despite the news that an initial deal fell through the cracks on Sunday night, don't expect Dodge to go far. If Carroll was smart, which it hasn't been the past two months, it has to go after Dodge again and make a reunion work. The Dragons football program won four UIL state titles with Dodge from 2002-06.
2. With Granbury's win over Burleson Centennial, it got me thinking about possible district softball winners. The Pirates won 4-2 to improve their record to 5-0 in 9-5A. Two-time defending state champ Keller is looking strong again. The Indians will win 3-6A. Senior Paxton Scheurer is still striking people out so give me Mansfield in 4-6A. Flower Mound is a game up on Trophy Club Nelson and with a 9-2 win, the edge in 5-6A goes to the Jaguars. Saginaw Boswell is leading Haslet Eaton in 6-5A and the Pioneers already won the first meeting, 3-2. Mix in 3-0 Aledo and this district is one of the toughest in the area. For now, the edge goes to Boswell. Fort Worth Arlington Heights, Colleyville Heritage, Granbury and Mansfield Legacy round out the area's district winners in Class 5A.
3. The soccer season is coming to an end and with final district games next week, teams are fighting for playoff seeds and district titles. On Thursday night, FW North Side boys visit Western Hills, which is looking to clinch its first playoff berth since 2013. The Cougars will accomplish their goal. Kennedale girls host FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis on March 20 with the district title on the line. The edge goes to the Wildcats.
Three things I know
1. FW South Hills girls soccer continues to make history. The Scorpions beat Arlington Heights 5-1 on March 8 to remain first in the District 7-5A standings. It was the Scorpions first win over the Yellow Jackets in 12 attempts. Sophomore Johana Rodriguez scored twice and added two assists to become the first player in program history to record 20 goals and 20 assists in a season. If you remember, South Hills is home to Esmie Gonzales, who set the national record in 2016 for career goals with 316. She also scored 109 times that year.
2. Burleson Centennial's Jacob Meador looked like Nolan Ryan in the District 9-5A opener Tuesday night. The TCU commit allowed no hits and struck out 17 in a 4-0 win versus Crowley. The Spartans have had their struggles this season, but Centennial is still a favorite in the district. With Meador on the mound, he was district pitcher MVP in 2017, the Spartans made the regional quarterfinals last season.
3. All-state basketball teams were announced on Wednesday by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. North Crowley junior Grant Sherfield was the only player from Tarrant county to make the Class 6A team. Class 5A was represented by Justin Northwest junior Avery Anderson, FW Trimble Tech senior Kaleb Favors and Mansfield Timberview seniors Chris Mullins and Isaac Likekele. Arlington Bowie senior Jasmyne Robinson made the girls 6A team. Colleyville Heritage senior Bryn Gerlich, Timberview seniors Lauryn Thompson and Destiny Jackson, Saginaw Boswell senior Audrey Warren, Crowley senior Taelour Pruitt and Mansfield Summit sophomore Tommisha Lampkin made the 5A team.
