From left, Northwest players Avery Anderson, Darrell Simpson, Mason Hix, Julien Smith and Jaylon Peterson enjoy the Texans 65-54 win against San Antonio Alamo Heights in the UIL Class 5A boys basketball state semifinals at the Alamodome, March 8, 2018.
High School Sports

UIL boys basketball state tournament results

By Darren Lauber

dlauber@star-telegram.com

March 11, 2018 11:17 AM

Class 6A

Katy Tompkins 80, South Garland 76 OT

Allen 70, Austin Westlake 55

State final: Allen 49, Katy Tompkins 47 OT

Class 5A

Port Arthur Memorial 61, Midlothian 49

Justin Northwest 65, San Antonio Alamo Heights 54

State final: Port Arthur Memorial 75, Justin Northwest 69

Class 4A

Dallas Carter 80, Seminole 62

Silsbee 80, Somerset 61

State final: Silsbee 104, Dallas Carter 101

Class 3A

Bowie 59, Grandview 43

Mount Vernon 63, Santa Rosa 54

State final: Bowie 32, Mount Vernon 28

Class 2A

Stinnett West Texas 70, Shelbyville 60

Thorndale 39, Muenster 35

State final: Stinnett West Texas 61, Thorndale 55

Class 1A

Lipan 77, Leggett 41

Nazareth 54, Gail Borden County 44

State final: Lipan 49, Nazareth 42

