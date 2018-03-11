UIL boys basketball state tournament results

Class 6A
Katy Tompkins 80, South Garland 76 OT
Allen 70, Austin Westlake 55
State final: Allen 49, Katy Tompkins 47 OT
Never miss a local story.
Class 5A
Port Arthur Memorial 61, Midlothian 49
Justin Northwest 65, San Antonio Alamo Heights 54
State final: Port Arthur Memorial 75, Justin Northwest 69
Class 4A
Dallas Carter 80, Seminole 62
Silsbee 80, Somerset 61
State final: Silsbee 104, Dallas Carter 101
Class 3A
Bowie 59, Grandview 43
Mount Vernon 63, Santa Rosa 54
State final: Bowie 32, Mount Vernon 28
Class 2A
Stinnett West Texas 70, Shelbyville 60
Thorndale 39, Muenster 35
State final: Stinnett West Texas 61, Thorndale 55
Class 1A
Lipan 77, Leggett 41
Nazareth 54, Gail Borden County 44
State final: Lipan 49, Nazareth 42
Comments