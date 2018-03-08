Martin and Faith standouts win softball and baseball players of the week

More than 55,000 votes were cast for the latest dfwVarsity softball and baseball players of the week for games Feb. 26-March 3.
Arlington Martin sophomore Alyssa Martin won the softball vote after hitting .750 with two doubles and six RBIs. She also struck out five batters in four innings vs. Arlington Bowie.
Keller junior Dylann Kaderka came in second place after allowing one run in 25 innings with 16 strikeouts in five games.
Cleburne senior Bekka Castillo came in third with a double, home run, four RBIs, and six strikeouts in seven innings vs. Everman.
Grapevine Faith junior Jackson Braun won the baseball vote after going 14 of 18 with 11 RBIs and 12 runs scored in six games for the Lions.
Weatherford senior Mason Hilton came in second after allowing just one hit with 10 strikeouts vs. Midland Lee.
Haslet Eaton junior Jack Angus came in third after going 2 of 3 with the walk off RBI single vs. Timber Creek.
